A friend regularly gives another friend a lift home after work. At first, the gesture is appreciated. There are thank-yous and some recognition that a favour is being done. Over time, though, the ride becomes part of the routine. Then one evening the friend giving the lift cannot do it, and the friend getting the lift is annoyed. Nothing dramatic has happened, but something important has changed: what was once experienced as generosity has quietly become an expectation. Receiving well is not about constant gratitude. It is about retaining some awareness that the other person had a choice. (Pexel) more

This is one of the stranger things about giving. We tend to think of generosity as an uncomplicated virtue, but its value comes precisely from the fact that the giver did not have to give.

The same pattern appears everywhere. A colleague always steps in when someone is overloaded. A parent repeatedly helps an adult child financially. A friend routinely picks up the bill. At first, the act is visible. Then it becomes background. What was once exceptional becomes normal, and what becomes normal can start to feel owed.

Receiving well is not about constant gratitude. It is about retaining some awareness that the other person had a choice. There is a profound difference between “I appreciate that you do this for me” and “of course you should do this for me”. The outcome may be identical, but the psychological meaning is not.

This matters most in close relationships, where giving is rarely occasional and rarely equal. Most relationships are asymmetrical, and fairness is not the same thing as equality. The problem begins when contribution turns into role. One person becomes the organiser, the fixer, the reliable one, the one who always helps. Once that happens, the giving can disappear into the structure of the relationship. It becomes infrastructure, and infrastructure is rarely appreciated while it is functioning.

Entitlement is often misunderstood. It is not simply about wanting too much. A person can ask for something very large without being entitled, and another can expect something very small and be deeply entitled. Entitlement begins when the other person’s agency becomes invisible.

Not every expectation is entitlement, though. Relying on someone is part of what closeness means. The friend annoyed about the missing lift may simply have arranged their evening around something that had always happened. The difference is whether they can still hear a “no” as the giver’s right. Someone who relies on you will be disappointed. Someone who feels entitled to you will feel wronged.

The giver has a version of this problem too. Some people give and then keep an invisible ledger, quietly expecting loyalty, affection or admiration in return. That is a transaction masquerading as care. But even generous people want their giving to be seen as a choice, and that is also a kind of expectation. The difference usually becomes clear when the recognition does not come. Some people simply feel hurt that their generosity has gone unnoticed. Others feel they are now owed something in return.

Reciprocity matters, but it does not mean equal expenditure. One person may contribute money, another care, humour, steadiness or practical support. The currencies are different. The imbalance appears when one person’s contribution becomes assumed while the other’s remains discretionary.

Money makes this especially fraught, because money is never just money. What is trivial to one person may represent years of insecurity and discipline to another, and when a payment is treated as routine, the two people are no longer describing the same act.

The cleanest test is what happens when the giving stops, even temporarily. Does the affection remain? Does the respect remain? If warmth disappears the moment the benefit does, then the generosity was doing more work than anyone wanted to admit.

Perhaps that is the real paradox: the more predictable the giving becomes, the more likely the act itself is to fade into the background. And once the act is no longer noticed, gratitude is usually the first thing to go.

T Gangadhar is the co-founder of ZeroFifty Mediaworks, an independent creative consultancy. He has three decades of experience spanning advertising, marketing and media.