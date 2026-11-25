Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer and badminton star PV Sindhu, representing the IOA Athletes Commission, will also be part of the meeting.

Following the presentation, there will be further discussions with IOC on the proposed path towards the Olympic bid.

In the hour-long virtual meeting, they will make a presentation to IOC's Future Hosts Commission (FHC), showcasing the country's aspirations and vision for hosting the Olympics, infrastructure readiness in Ahmedabad, the involvement of youth in the Olympic movement, legacy plans and Games delivery capabilities, according to officials aware of the development.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be part of Indian delegation making a presenting to IOC on India's Olympic bid. (HT)

New Delhi: Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and outgoing Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha will head the country’s delegation that will discuss India's 2036 Olympic bid with officials of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday.

India is among seven countries involved in the 'Continuous Dialogue Process' with the IOC for hosting the 2036 Games. The other nations are Germany, Hungary, Qatar, South Korea, South Africa and Turkiye.

Preparations are already underway in Ahmedabad to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The city has been organising several international events across various Olympic disciplines.

"In the last 18 months alone, India has successfully hosted 40 international sporting competitions across 18 cities, demonstrating not only the strength of our sporting infrastructure but also our growing organisational capabilities," Mandaviya recently said.

Following the presentation, IOC will conduct a survey in the seven countries in December, asking the public about their awareness of the Olympic movement and what hosting the Olympics would mean to them.

The FHC meeting comes against the backdrop of IOC expressing "disappointment" over "issues and disputes" surrounding the conduct of the December 5 IOA elections, saying they were "negatively affecting the operations and reputation of the Olympic Movement in India".

Nominations have been filed for the IOA elections, after Usha, the first woman to head the apex sports body, decided not to seek re-election. She had lost the election for Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM).

When the Indian delegation visited the IOC headquarters in Lausanne in July last year to make its first official pitch, IOC's message was to resolve the then governance crisis in IOA, strengthen dope control measures amid the alarming rise in positive cases in India, and improve the country's performance at the Olympics.

In March 2027, IOC will shortlist 'Interested Parties', to advance from the Continuous Dialogue stage to the Focused Strategic Dialogue phase. The preferred host nation will enter the Targeted Dialogue phase in late 2028, with the host country expected to be decided in mid-2029.