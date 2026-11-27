The opening day of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand at Christchurch was a mixed affair. At the close of play, the Kiwis were 246/5 with Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips holding the fort on 53 and 36 respectively. Akash Deep celebrates the wicket of Rachin Ravindra, (AP) more

Akash Deep was the pick of the Indian bowlers with 2/52. Debutant Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj and Washington Sundar were also among the wickets, taking one each.

In what was a big surprise, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah looked a bit off-colour and bowled at a much slower pace. He remained wicketless on Day 1 after bowling 19 overs.

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Earlier, Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to bowl first.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham and Devon Conway added 77 for the opening stand before Brar trapped the latter in front of the wickets for 31 to take earn his first Test wicket. Brar received his cap from Bumrah and became the 321st player to represent the country in Tests.

Latham, who was dropped on 29 by KL Rahul in the slips off Akash Deep's bowling, was the next to go as India enjoyed a nice, little successful period. After Akash Deep, bowling around the wicket, had Latham caught behind for 59, Henry Nicholls (16) and Rachin Ravindra (0) were dispatched in quick succession.

Nicholls fell in a soft manner as he pulled an innocuous-looking delivery from Kamboj straight into the hands of Akash Deep at long leg.

Akash Deep then drew an edge off Ravindra from a good length that was comfortably held by Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell then added 74 runs for the fifth wicket before Washington Sundar got rid of the former against the run of play for 31. Mitchell edged one going down leg straight into the hands of Dhruv Jurel at leg slip.

Blundell and Phillips took the hosts to 246/5 before stumps were drawn.

“In the first session, there was a bit of moisture, there was no pace off the wicket and hence the edges were not getting carried. So after lunch, we decided to put the ball in a good area. Our plan was to put the ball in a good area and play with patience,” Akash Deep told reporters later.

India made one change to their playing XI from the Wellington Test and brought in Brar in place of Prasidh Krishna. Mohammed Siraj was ignored for selection again.