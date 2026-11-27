MI have now made the decision to bring Rohit back at the helm. He led the franchise to five IPL titles during his previous stint, making him the joint-most successful captain in the tournament's history alongside MS Dhoni. Rohit was the first captain to reach the five-title mark, with Dhoni joining him on the elusive list later. The decision marks a return to familiar territory for the veteran opener, who had guided MI through their most successful phase.

Rohit Sharma has been reinstated as Mumbai Indians captain, with the franchise making the announcement on Friday. The swashbuckling opener was removed from the role after IPL 2023, when Hardik Pandya returned to MI and was handed the leadership duties. However, with the franchise trading Hardik to Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline and bringing in Arshdeep Singh to strengthen their pace attack, a change in leadership was also on the cards.

Rohit joined Mumbai Indians from Deccan Chargers in 2011 for US$2 million and was handed the captaincy midway through the 2013 season, replacing Ricky Ponting after the team made a difficult start. The change proved to be a turning point, with Rohit transforming MI's campaign and guiding them to their maiden IPL title that year.

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It marked the beginning of a golden period for the franchise, which went on to lift four more trophies under his leadership in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.