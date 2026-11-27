Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.
The numbers behind Rohit Sharma's MI captaincy legacy: 5 titles, 158 matches and 87 wins
Rohit Sharma led MI to five IPL titles during his previous stint, making him the joint-most successful captain in the tournament's history alongside MS Dhoni.
Rohit Sharma has been reinstated as Mumbai Indians captain, with the franchise making the announcement on Friday. The swashbuckling opener was removed from the role after IPL 2023, when Hardik Pandya returned to MI and was handed the leadership duties. However, with the franchise trading Hardik to Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline and bringing in Arshdeep Singh to strengthen their pace attack, a change in leadership was also on the cards.
MI have now made the decision to bring Rohit back at the helm. He led the franchise to five IPL titles during his previous stint, making him the joint-most successful captain in the tournament's history alongside MS Dhoni. Rohit was the first captain to reach the five-title mark, with Dhoni joining him on the elusive list later. The decision marks a return to familiar territory for the veteran opener, who had guided MI through their most successful phase.
Rohit Sharma's record in IPL
|Statistic
|Record
|Matches
|158
|Won
|87
|Lost
|67
|Tied
|0
|Win %
|56.32%
|IPL Titles Won
|5
|IPL Finals Reached
|5
|Title-winning years
|2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020
Rohit joined Mumbai Indians from Deccan Chargers in 2011 for US$2 million and was handed the captaincy midway through the 2013 season, replacing Ricky Ponting after the team made a difficult start. The change proved to be a turning point, with Rohit transforming MI's campaign and guiding them to their maiden IPL title that year.
Also Read - Rohit Sharma back as Mumbai Indians captain ahead of IPL 2027
It marked the beginning of a golden period for the franchise, which went on to lift four more trophies under his leadership in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.
Winning streak in finals
The 39-year-old has featured in six IPL finals, representing two franchises, and has been on the winning side on every occasion. He first tasted success with Deccan Chargers in 2009 before lifting five more titles with MI. Across those six finals, Rohit has scored 183 runs at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 129.78. His tally includes two half-centuries, with 68 being his highest score.
|Statistic
|Record
|Innings
|157
|Runs Scored
|3,986
|Batting Average
|28.62
|Strike Rate
|130.45
After going six seasons without an IPL title, MI have turned to the captain who oversaw the most successful period in their history, hoping he can bring back the winning touch they have missed in recent years. The franchise endured a difficult run in their last three seasons, finishing 10th, fourth and ninth after the league stage. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were also options for the leadership role, but with Kieron Pollard taking over as head coach, MI have opted to bring Rohit back as captain.