Jasmine Sandlas faces criticism for pouring water on herself, lip-syncing to Shararat at concert: ‘Fake performance’

The clip from singerJasmine's Ahmedabad concert on April 19 shows Jasmine dressed in a lehenga choli, performing her track Shararat. At one point, she pours water over herself before beginning the act. During the performance, she is seen lowering the microphone several times while the song continues to play in the background, prompting criticism from some viewers who accused her of lip-syncing during a live show.

Playback singer Jasmine Sandlas , who is currently enjoying massive popularity for her songs in Aditya Dhar ’s Dhurandhar , recently performed at a concert in Ahmedabad. However, a clip from the show has surfaced online, drawing criticism from a section of the internet over alleged lip-syncing during her track Shararat and her act of pouring water over herself mid-performance.

She also performs the song’s hook step on stage. While the audience at the venue appeared to enjoy the act, many online expressed displeasure over the alleged lip-syncing and her on-stage antics. One of the internet users wrote, "What is this nonsense?" Another commented, "Why lip sync??????" Another comment read, "Live concert me bhi live nahi gaate ye log (These people don't sing live in live performance as well)." Another wrote, "What is this? Where is the real performance? The song is being played behind, and is lip-syncing now called a performance? Fake performance." Another wrote, "She is clearly lip syncing...what kind of performance is this?"

However, some fans also defended her, praising her performance at the concert. One of them wrote, "That's me vibing with my camera on the stage. tbh what a show it was, thank you @jasminesandlas for creating this kind of show."

About Jasmine Sandlas Jasmine made her singing debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's movie, Kick. Her song Yaar Na Miley from the movie became a huge hit. She went on to give hit songs like Illegal Weapon 2.0 in Street Dancer 3D, Taras Ni Aya Tujhko in Munjya, Nasha in Raid 2, Ashiqaan in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Poison Baby in Thamma and others.

Her recent songs in Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar have also become chartbusters. In the first part of the film, the actor sang the title track and the item song, Shararat. Both of which received immense love. In the second part of the film, Dhurandhar The Revenge, she won hearts with her voice in the song Jaiye Sanjana. The two-part film has become a huge box office success, collecting over ₹3000 crore worldwide as a franchise.