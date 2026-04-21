Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 34: Ranveer Singh film brings in ₹1119 crore amid competition from Bhooth Bangla

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹1.92 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its domestic total to ₹1119.21 crore. The film had collected ₹2.70 crore on Friday, ₹4.65 crore on Saturday and ₹5.20 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film brought in ₹1.62 crore and maintained steady on Tuesday. In its first week, Dhurandhar 2 brought in ₹674.17 crore, and in its second week, ₹263.65 crore. In its third week, it collected ₹110.60 crore, and in its fourth, ₹54.70 crore. The film’s franchise has grossed over ₹3000 crore worldwide.

Aditya Dhar praises Dhurandhar choreographer

Since the success of Dhurandhar, Aditya has been taking the time to praise every member of his crew, one by one. Praising choreographer Vijay Ganguly, he wrote, “Maybe it's years of experience or maybe it's in his DNA, being the great Anil Ganguly's son, but there's a storyteller in him that goes beyond choreography. I still remember our conversations around 'Shararat.' I wasn't fully convinced about doing a lip-sync dance track in the film.” He added, “But Vijay just smiled and said, 'Let's go for it sir, it'll be fun.' That one push gave Shashwat and me the confidence we needed. And what came out of it is honestly one of my favorite parts of the film.”