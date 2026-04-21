Dhurandhar's Jasmine Sandlas recalls father left high-profile job in India, would pump gas in US: ‘Majdoor level work’

Singer Jasmine Sandlas is currently receiving praise for her songs in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. In a recent chat with Ranveer Allahbadia, Jasmine recalled the brutal reality of leaving India and moving to the US. She revealed how her father left his high-paying job in India and pumped gas in the US for their family's survival. Jasmine Sandlas recalls her father's struggle in US to support their family.

Jasmine Sandlas talks about her family living in poverty in US Jasmine recalled how it was living in the US when the initally moved to the country and said, “We landed in New York. I didn’t speak English. Whatever the local school was, my father got us admitted there. We used to live in a one-bedroom apartment, which was a low-income home, and we were 6 people. We used to get food stamps that we would show to grocery stores for a cheap ration."

Jasmine added, "When we used to live in India, my father had a high-profile job. He was a law school valedictorian. But when you move to the US, you can either study for 3-4 years or take care of your family. My father sacrificed his entire life. He left all his status in India and moved to the US. His first job was at a gas station, pumping gas. I have a photo of my father, he was sitting in the snow and didn't have snowshoes on. He sacrificed all the comfort that he might have wanted for his kids. My mom also worked there; she used to pick cherries in a factory, like a majdoor level work."

The singer further revealed that later, when they moved to California, her father became a legal interpreter, translating Punjabi to English in court. She revealed that he got good money for it. She further shared that she had even worked as an interpreter for some time.

Jasmine is currently riding high on success. Her songs like Jaiye Sajana, Shararat and Dhurandhar Title Track emerged as chartbusters and further uplifted the film's mood. Aditya Dhar's two-part films have crossed ₹3000 crore worldwide as a franchise and continues to run in the theatres despite strong competition from Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla.