Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas opens up on alcoholism, regrets choices she made: ‘I drank more than I should have’

Singer Jasmine Sandlas has been basking in the success of her songs in Dhurandhar The Revenge. She has given her vocals to multiple songs in the music album composed by Shashwat Sachdev, which became a hit. The singer talked about her career, life and singing journey so far in Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, and at one point, candidly opened up about her struggle with alcoholism. (Also read: Jasmine Sandlas says Dhurandhar music composer Shashwat Sachdev worked like a madman: ‘Bohot anxiety tha’) Shararat singer Jasmine Sandlas talked about a difficult phase in her career. (Instagram)

What Jasmine said During the chat, Jasmine talked about her issues and admitted that she went through a lot in her childhood and had to figure out many things for herself in those years. She began by saying that even though she made a name as a singer at that time, some of the issues remained.

She said, “I struggled a lot. I think growing up, I have gone through certain phases in my life, figuring out things for myself in a journey. That was not comfortable. Life happens. It is a lot for the parents, but also for the children. We need guidance and nourishment… Why are parents so tough on their children? When life really hits you, you do look for support. I do regret some things I did in those 2-3 years when I was drinking. A lot of things piled up - I was famous on one side, I was feeling certain things, my family dynamics broke apart, my father was no more, and I was successful. I drank more than I should have, and I regret it, but it was important for me at that time.”

'When a child's heart breaks, it remains broken' She continued, "I had some heartbreaks in childhood from my parents. They broke my heart unknowingly many times, so there is resentment. I love them, but when a child's heart breaks, it remains broken. When you don't have a safe space to run to, you look for a home in everything like crazy. I did that all my life, just yearning and finding home."

About her singing career Jasmine was born in Jalandhar and raised in California. She started her singing career with the song Muskan in 2008 and later worked with Bohemia on the album Gulabi. She gained widespread attention in 2014 by singing and writing Yaar Na Miley with Yo Yo Honey Singh for the film Kick, starring Salman Khan.

In Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge, Jasmine sang Shararat, Main Aur Tu, Jaiye Sajna and Aari Aari. The films starring Ranveer Singh in the lead and directed by Aditya Dhar became bona fide box-office blockbusters.