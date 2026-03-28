Singer Jasmine Sandlas reveals this Dhurandhar 2 song was created on the day of the music album launch at 4 am
Singer Jasmine Sandlas said that all the songs were ready but this particular song seemed very apt for the emotional connect in Dhurandhar The Revenge.
Singer Jasmine Sandlas has been receiving widespread acclaim for her songs on the Dhurandhar The Revenge album. She has 5 songs in the films, including Shararat and Main Aur Tu. Audiences have singled out the music of the Aditya Dhar directorial, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, and praised it for how well it fits within the world of the spy thriller.
In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Jasmine shared that one song on the album was composed and finished on the day of the music launch. That song is Jaiye Sajana. The music album launch for Dhurandhar 2 took place on March 17, a day before the film's release. (Also read: Singer Jasmine Sandlas feels Dhurandhar 2 has hypnotised audiences: ‘It is the best Hindi film of all time’)
How was Jaiye Sajana composed?
During the chat, Jasmine said, “[Jaiye Sajana] was created the day of the music album launch. I was at the studio at 4 am with Shashwat, and we were recording and writing the song the day that the music album launched! The day that we performed the songs, was the day it was recorded!"
She continued, "Kuch kuch parts humne teen mahine pehle likh liye thhe, record kar liye thhe, and it was finalised ekdum se… poori album bani hui hain aur ek achcha gaana hain jo apko lagta hain ki its nice, its beautiful (Some parts of the song were recorded three months ago and this one was finalised at the last moment when the whole album was ready. This was a beautiful song). It is very true to the feeling of loneliness and betrayal. The whole team and myself could not have imagined what the song has done! Abhi, all Indians worldwide are talking about that song.”
Jasmine went on to add that singer Satinder Sartaaj's rendition of the track's hook is so beautiful that audiences are loving it the most. She had earlier penned a note for the Punjabi singer on her Instagram post and wrote, “It’s a dream come true to work with the one and only @satindersartaaj. I am such a big fan and I deeply adore his music. My mom is so happy and that is my biggest victory. @shashwatology I love you bro. You pushed me to my limits to write these songs. The sleepless nights in the studio were all worth it. You’re a mad man walking the earth and your obsession to create beautiful music is unreal. You’ve changed my life. My concerts feel like festivals now.”
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld in Pakistan. The plot weaves together several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events surrounding Operation Lyari.
The sequel showed how Ranveer's character was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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