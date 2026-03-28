Singer Jasmine Sandlas reveals this Dhurandhar 2 song was created on the day of the music album launch at 4 am

Singer Jasmine Sandlas has been receiving widespread acclaim for her songs on the Dhurandhar The Revenge album. She has 5 songs in the films, including Shararat and Main Aur Tu. Audiences have singled out the music of the Aditya Dhar directorial, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, and praised it for how well it fits within the world of the spy thriller. Jasmine Sandlas opened up about working on Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge.

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Jasmine shared that one song on the album was composed and finished on the day of the music launch. That song is Jaiye Sajana. The music album launch for Dhurandhar 2 took place on March 17, a day before the film's release. (Also read: Singer Jasmine Sandlas feels Dhurandhar 2 has hypnotised audiences: ‘It is the best Hindi film of all time’)

How was Jaiye Sajana composed? During the chat, Jasmine said, “[Jaiye Sajana] was created the day of the music album launch. I was at the studio at 4 am with Shashwat, and we were recording and writing the song the day that the music album launched! The day that we performed the songs, was the day it was recorded!"

She continued, "Kuch kuch parts humne teen mahine pehle likh liye thhe, record kar liye thhe, and it was finalised ekdum se… poori album bani hui hain aur ek achcha gaana hain jo apko lagta hain ki its nice, its beautiful (Some parts of the song were recorded three months ago and this one was finalised at the last moment when the whole album was ready. This was a beautiful song). It is very true to the feeling of loneliness and betrayal. The whole team and myself could not have imagined what the song has done! Abhi, all Indians worldwide are talking about that song.”