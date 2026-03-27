Singer Jasmine Sandlas feels Dhurandhar 2 has hypnotised audiences: ‘It is the best Hindi film of all time’

She added, “Jis film ko dekhne ke liye tickets nahi milte hain, theatres main! I have not seen a frenzy like this in many, many years. I happen to be a part of it, I am so lucky! I feel like my prayers have been answered. A lot of us have been so invested in this masterpiece that is Dhurandhar The Revenge… that people are feeling the music, the movie, globally.”

Talking about the film in a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Jasmine said, “I think it is the best Hindi film of all time. Now it is a massive statement but it is so appropriate matlab aur batao itne saalon mein aisi kaun si film thi, Dhurandhar ya Dhurandhar The Revenge se ilawa, jisne sabki hypnotise hi kar diya, jisne sara social media take over kiya hua hain (In the recent past, which other film, except these two, have hypnotised viewers in such a manner, where it is a rage in social media)?”

Dhurandhar has become the toast of the nation. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar , has broken box-office records and garnered massive acclaim from viewers over the last few days. Singer Jasmine Sandlas, who has given her vocals for multiple songs in the music album of Dhurandhar, has now shared her reaction to the film, calling it the ‘best Hindi film of all time.’ (Also read: Dhruv Rathee says Dhurandhar 2 seems to be inspired by WhatsApp forwards rather than ‘real events’ )

The singer added that the ‘pure intentions’ of the entire cast, of the crew, of music composer Shashwat Sachdev, and Aditya Dhar, are the real reason why the film is being celebrated globally. Jasmine has sung Shararat, Main Aur Tu, and Jaiye Sajana from the film.

About Dhurandhar After its release in December last year, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar went on to make history, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It tells the story of an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld in Pakistan. The plot weaves together several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events surrounding Operation Lyari.

The sequel showed how Ranveer's character was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt.