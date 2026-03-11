Singer Madhubanti Bagchi was ‘hesitant’ to star in Dhurandhar track Shararat, said yes to Aditya Dhar on one condition

She went on to add, “My only condition was that, ‘Do not make me dance!’ Because I don't want people to see that! (laughs)”

Speaking during a roundtable conversation with Rohini on the YouTube channel Fever HM, powered by Amazon Music, Madhubanti said, “I was hesitant. I am just extremely hesitant about everything other than going to the studio or staying at home. Every other thing I will hesitant and ask, ‘Why?’ I asked Aditya Dhar, ‘Why? You have so many people in that sequence; the actors, dancers, and everyone.’ He was so convinced about what he wants to do so there is not much that you can protest about. He said I want this and I said okay!”

The song Shararat , from the Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar , became an instant chartbuster after the film's release. The peppy dance number featured actors Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza, while the real singers of the track- Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas, were also seen in it. But did you know that Madhubanti was initially hesitant to star in the music video? The singer shared that it was Aditya Dhar's confidence and vision that paved the way for her. (Also read: Singer Madhubanti Bagchi says she was surprised how Dhurandhar track Ramba Ho was placed during a gun fight sequence )

Shararat is set during a wedding celebration in the Ranveer Singh-starrer, with Ayesha and Krystle portraying wedding dancers at a posh Karachi wedding. Madhubanti and Jasmine starred as the singers crooning the number live at the wedding and grooving to the beats.

The song is composed by Sashwat Sachdev. Vijay Ganguly has choreographed the track. The YouTube video of Shararat has crossed 340 million views so far.

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller starring Ranveer in the lead, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The film has been a massive success at the box office, becoming India’s highest-grossing film of 2025. The sequel, titled Dhurandhar The Revenge, will see an intense face-off between Arjun and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor, and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, with paid preview shows on March 18.