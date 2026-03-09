Singer Madhubanti Bagchi says she was surprised how Dhurandhar track Ramba Ho was placed during a gun fight sequence

During a conversation with Roshni on the YouTube channel Fever HM, Madhubanti was asked about Ramba Ho. She said, “When Ramba Ho was made, I remember, I remember we were recording one day before the music album launch and Shashwat told me that this is a very crucial song and it comes at a very bizarre point in the film where you wouldn’t expect a Ramba Ho to come, and then when they showed me the visuals, it comes at a gun fight sequence and it was so cool!"

Ranveer Singh's hair-flip scene in Dhurandhar went viral after the film's release last December. The action-packed sequence takes place during a wedding reception, as Ranveer's Hamza has to pick up a gun and fight in the middle of an event. The song Ramba Ho is also prominently featured in this scene. Singer Madhubanti Bagchi, who sang the number, has now opened up about saying yes to the track, which is a rehash of the iconic song sung by Usha Uthup .

She continued, "The music starts from the older version and basically transitions into the newer version, and it was so cool. Initially, I was a little hesitant to sing Ramba Ho, because it’s such a legendary song, and I did not want to be on the mud… that you did not do well. I am extremely scared of underperforming. Especially when the standards were so high because it’s a Usha Didi song, and it’s somewhere at the top. But when I saw the premise and I was like, ‘Do I really have to do this’, and that day also Aditya was like, ‘Sing it like it should be there in a gun fight sequence’!”

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 last year. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the Aditya Dhar film revolves around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. It became a box office blockbuster.

The sequel to the film will be released in theatres on March 19. It will revolve around the psychological and physical transformation of Jaskirat Singh Rangi into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari.