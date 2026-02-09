Usha Uthup has no hard feelings over Rambha Ho rehash in Dhurandhar: ‘Song is bigger than the singer’

Singer Usha Uthup has no qualms about the makers of Dhurandhar not approaching her for blessings before rehashing her iconic track Rambha Ho. Instead, she is delighted by the song’s renewed popularity and says she doesn’t feel upset about someone else lending their voice to the revamped version. Usha Uthup says the Rambha Ho version in Dhurandhar has added to its popularity.

Usha Uthup on Rambha Ho rehash in Dhurandhar During an interview with Radio Nasha, Usha Uthup revealed that she was sent a link to the rehashed version of Rambha Ho from Dhurandhar. She admitted that she was pleasantly surprised by the fresh take on her iconic song, adding that the remake has given the track a new lease of life.

“Somebody sent me the link. So I said, ‘Wow! What is this! It’s fabulous.’ I’m not one of those people who feels bad somebody else sang this. I’m very happy," she said.

Usha further added, “For it to come back with such a bang is amazing. This proves what I always believed in and what I say is that the song is bigger than the singer. I'm so grateful to God. My God, it has been 40 years since Rambha Ho was released, and I have been singing the song for so many years at my shows…. But for it to come back with such a bang, you know, it's really amazing. And of course Madhuanti has also sung it beautifully. She has sung it very well."

The singer also mentioned that the makers didn’t approach her to take her blessing for the rehashed version.

Earlier in an interview with Republic TV, Usha had praised Madhubanti, saying, “Madhubanti has done a fabulous job. We also did a reel together at Trincas (nightclub in Kolkata), which was amazing. I’ve always believed the song is much bigger than the singer. Whoever sings ‘Rambha Ho’ will hit it there.”

She shared that she has been performing Rambha Ho at nearly every show for years, and the Dhurandhar remake has now infused the track with fresh energy while boosting its popularity once again. “Truly, who ever thought? Every show of mine, in any case, I have to sing Rambha Ho. But now, it’s with a new force, and all thank God for Dhurandhar for making it so popular. I don’t know how many million hits Ramba Ho gets every second on what the Gen-Z call Insta. It’s amazing," said the singer.

More about Dhurandhar Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5 last year. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi among others. Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the Aditya Dhar film revolves around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film is produced by Aditya and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

Its sequel is set to release in theatres on March 19. The official Hindi teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge dropped recently. The film is positioned as a high-stakes continuation that expands the franchise's espionage-driven universe. The teaser opened with a blood-soaked action montage that underscored the psychological and physical transformation of Jaskirat Singh Rangi into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. The second part of the film will hit the theatres on March 19, with all the actors reprising their roles. Dhurandhar 2 will clash at the box office with Yash’s pan-India film, Toxic.