The OG Rambha Ho star ready for a comeback: I will definitely return to the industry if I get good work

Yesteryear actor Kalpana Iyer, now 70, has found herself unexpectedly back in the limelight after a reel of her dancing to her original 80s hit went viral, garnering views in the lakhs. The resurgence of her song, Ramba Ho (Armaan), used in the background of the movie Dhurandhar, has brought the retired star a flood of attention. She says, “I'm just enjoying the attention.’ Kalpana Iyer (Instagram)

"I was working for a company in Dubai and then got retired," says Iyer, reflecting on her life away from the camera. “I am living a good life, and I am not part of the industry as such, but yes, the industry will always be a part of me.”

The veteran actor reacts to her song’s renewed popularity: “I got to know about the movie and the song Ramba Ho being used in the background from others. Though I haven’t seen the movie, I was happy and delighted as the song is ultimately leading to the OG song featuring me. So, in a way, it has given me a new lease on life, and I am happy.”

The moment she first learned the song was trending was one of pure delight. "The first thing that struck me was, 'Wow, it feels so good as the song is back on charts after decades and people are curious about it,'" she recalls.

Kalpana acknowledges the transformation of the film industry, noting, "Things in the industry have changed; there are beautiful stars, and good stories are being made." She contrasts it with her own experience: “For us back then it was different, tough and easy at times, but I was happy because I was successful. I got to be a part of good projects. And when eventually I stopped being successful, I called it quits.”

Now, the viral reel of her dancing and the song's popularity have reignited her passion. "After [the movie] Dhurandhar and that reel of me dancing got viral, I am back, but what will happen next, I have no idea. But I’ll say, acting is an addictive and contagious profession, and it gave me a lot in life. The song is proving to be a blessing.”

On her making a comeback, “Honestly, who doesn't want to make a comeback? As I said, it’s an addictive profession," she asserts.



After an initially successful stint, work slowly began to recede, leading her to step away. "I didn’t get enough work, and I had no choice but to leave and find another way out in life. But today, if a project comes my way, I will 110 percent be back in the industry," she states, with one condition. “The only thing will be a request to respect my age and give me work accordingly.”

While no one has contacted her yet, she is ready to say yes. “It is already a yes from me because I have no reason to say no.”

The actor concludes with a look of contentment: "I have not regretted my life. When I came to this country, it gave me a lot of love, so I lived my life peacefully. But this instance has surely revoked the actor in me. Let’s see how far it goes."