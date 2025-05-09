Operation Sindoor: Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Papon, Usha Uthup call off concerts amid India-Pakistan tensions

American comedian-actor Kevin Hart’s concert in Delhi that was scheduled for April 30 was called off due to the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam. And now, given the ongoing military tensions between India and Pakistan, several music shows are being cancelled. Singer Arijit Singh took to social media to announce the cancellation of his May 9 concert in Abu Dhabi. Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan and Papon

He wrote, “Due to recent events, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Arijit Singh live concert in Abu Dhabi, originally scheduled for 9 May 2025, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island. We deeply appreciate your patience, support and understanding during this time. We are working closely with the venue and the new date will be announced soon.”

The Usha Uthup Live, which was scheduled for tonight (May 10) in Mumbai, “had to be postponed” in light of the geo-political situation in the country. “We appreciate your understanding and support during these unforeseen and challenging circumstances. Our team remains committed to bringing you more events shortly, under safer and more favourable conditions,” the organisers said.

Similarly, Shankar Mahadevan’s Delhi concert had to be called off. The composer-singer took to social media to share the news on Thursday night. He wrote: “Due to the situation prevailing in the country, we have decided to postpone our Delhi concert, Geet Govind, which was scheduled for May 17. We will announce the new date soon. We pray to Lord Krishna for your well-being and stand firmly in solidarity with our beloved nation.”

Singer Kailash Kher, who has a concert in Bengaluru tonight, will take the stage. The organiser, Randhir Roy of Panache Media, says, “We are going ahead with Kailash ji’s show in Bengaluru. However, Papon’s concert of Sunday (May 11) in Kanpur has been postponed.”

Singer Lakhwinder Wadali was scheduled to perform a concert, Jashn-e-Sufi, in Mumbai yesterday (May 9). But the concert was called off. “We were preparing for the show for months, but since 17 people, including the artistes and crew, were supposed to travel from Amritsar, we decided to call it off,” says Vishaka Agarwal Kothari of Vivikta Entertainers Pvt Ltd., the organisers of the concert. Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and singer Jigardan Gadhavi, too, took to social media to inform about the postponement of their their concerts. While Rishab had a show scheduled for Indore yesterday (May 9), Jigardan had a concert in Mumbai on May 10. Musicians Anuv Jain and Zaeden's Pune concert that was slated for today (May 10) has been postponed indefinitely. Anuv took to his Insta Stories to share this.

The shows that are on...

Shreya Ghoshal

Many public concerts and wedding concerts are going on as planned. Singer Shreya Ghoshal’s All Hearts Tour in Mumbai’s Jio Garden, which is scheduled for today, is happening as planned (status till the time of going to press). Meanwhile, artistes performing at weddings have had a mixed bag. While shows in the North have been called off, those in other cities are still on. “I performed at a wedding in Raipur on Thursday, but given the current situation, the scale of the celebration was mellow. I also performed at Bengaluru last night and have a show in Goa in the coming weeks, which is still on. However, some shows that were locked for places like Delhi, Bhavnagar and Rajkot (both Gujarat) have been called off,” says singer Rajdeep Chatterjee.