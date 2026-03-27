Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh film crosses ₹1060 crore; beats Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 8: In just a week, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge stormed past the ₹1,000-crore mark, cementing its status as an all-time blockbuster. With this feat, the film became the second-fastest Indian film to enter the ₹1,000-crore club after Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which achieved the milestone in just six days. Maintaining its phenomenal momentum, the film has now gone on to surpass the lifetime collections of blockbusters like Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD. Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh's still from Aditya Dhar's film.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update The Ranveer Singh-starrer released in theatres on March 19. The film saw a manic opening weekend, collecting over ₹100 crore domestically in each of its first three days. With this, the film ended its opening weekend with a worldwide haul of ₹750 crore, the second-highest in the history of Indian cinema. While the film maintained its momentum on Monday and Tuesday, it witnessed a 16 per cent drop on Wednesday, earning ₹47.70 crore net domestically. On Thursday, the film refused to slow down and collected ₹49.70 crore, taking its domestic collection to ₹674.14 crore net ( ₹805.32 crore gross). By today, the film is expected to cross the ₹700-crore mark.

The film has created a similar frenzy in overseas markets as well. It took a strong $7 million start, raking in over $22 million in its first weekend internationally. Despite a drop in collections during the weekdays, the film has grossed a total of ₹261.92 crore overseas in eight days, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹1,067.24 crore.

With this milestone, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed the lifetime collection of Nag Ashwin and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹1,042 crore), as well as the Bollywood blockbuster Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ( ₹1,050 crore). It is now racing towards crossing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ( ₹1,100 crore) and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2.