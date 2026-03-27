Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh film crosses ₹1060 crore; beats Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film continues its dream run.
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 8: In just a week, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge stormed past the ₹1,000-crore mark, cementing its status as an all-time blockbuster. With this feat, the film became the second-fastest Indian film to enter the ₹1,000-crore club after Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which achieved the milestone in just six days. Maintaining its phenomenal momentum, the film has now gone on to surpass the lifetime collections of blockbusters like Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD.
Dhurandhar 2 box office update
The Ranveer Singh-starrer released in theatres on March 19. The film saw a manic opening weekend, collecting over ₹100 crore domestically in each of its first three days. With this, the film ended its opening weekend with a worldwide haul of ₹750 crore, the second-highest in the history of Indian cinema. While the film maintained its momentum on Monday and Tuesday, it witnessed a 16 per cent drop on Wednesday, earning ₹47.70 crore net domestically. On Thursday, the film refused to slow down and collected ₹49.70 crore, taking its domestic collection to ₹674.14 crore net ( ₹805.32 crore gross). By today, the film is expected to cross the ₹700-crore mark.
The film has created a similar frenzy in overseas markets as well. It took a strong $7 million start, raking in over $22 million in its first weekend internationally. Despite a drop in collections during the weekdays, the film has grossed a total of ₹261.92 crore overseas in eight days, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹1,067.24 crore.
With this milestone, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed the lifetime collection of Nag Ashwin and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹1,042 crore), as well as the Bollywood blockbuster Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ( ₹1,050 crore). It is now racing towards crossing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ( ₹1,100 crore) and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2.
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film serves as the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. While the first film shows Ranveer’s character Hamza infiltrating Pakistan’s political structure and underworld, the sequel delves into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. It also shows him climbing the ranks and becoming the kingpin of Lyari while completing his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan. The film, which also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt among others, has received praise from celebrities like SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, Ram Gopal Varma, Anupam Kher and Alia Bhatt.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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