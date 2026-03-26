Ram Gopal Varma says his next film Syndicate will match up to post-Dhurandhar 2 era: ‘I want to wipe out my entire past'

Ram Gopal Varma has been effusive in his praise for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge. The filmmaker has hailed the script, the performances and the storytelling in multiple posts over the last few months, even saying that Aditya has ‘showed a new way of Indian cinema’. In his latest post, the director has admitted that his next film Syndicate will match up to the films that will come post-Dhurandhar 2 era. (Also read: 'Make your own film': Ram Gopal Varma has a stern rebuke for those calling Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 'propaganda') Ram Gopal Varma has shared that he wishes to be reborn as a director after watching Dhurandhar 2.

What Ram Gopal Varma said Taking to his X account on Thursday, Ram Gopal Varma shared, “Syndicate is based on a premise: ‘What if the entire law and order of India collapses in just one single day.’ It will be almost like a horror film, not because of any supernatural elements, but because it will bare open the horrors that exist in some human minds, which they can enact terrifyingly. Syndicate is about the rise of an organisation so powerful, so integrated, and so maniacally driven that it threatens the very existence of India. I believe that Syndicate is something which will match up to the post-Dhurandhar 2 era, and that is the reason for my decision.”

He continued, “Here’s my take on why I want to wipe out my entire past and be a newborn or a reborn director post watching Dhurandhar 2… In effect, we all keep getting reshaped from time to time because of newer and newer experiences, which keep on elevating our benchmarks as they should. My benchmark films were The Sound of Music (Rangeela), The Exorcist (Raat, Bhoot), and The Godfather (Satya, Company, Sarkar). In my entire career, I was making films derived from those benchmarks and mainly from The Godfather.”