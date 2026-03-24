'Make your own film': Ram Gopal Varma has a stern rebuke for those calling Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 'propaganda'

Aditya Dhar has found himself a steady cheerleader in veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. The Satya director has praised the Dhurandhar films profusely over the last three months, saying Aditya has ‘showed a new way of Indian cinema’. Now, he has targeted the film's critics, particularly those who call Dhurandhar The Revenge propaganda. Ram Gopal Varma has defended Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2.

In a recent interview with news agency ANI, RGV again praised Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2, which released in theatres on March 19 and has been a massive commercial success.

“Calling Dhurandhar just a 'film' doesn't feel right, because maybe in the last 20-30 years, no film has come like this, its scale, its twists, and even without relying heavily on story twists, its structure itself. Aditya has transformed that structure, especially the climax, what do you call it? Even the item songs, though unrealistic, gravity-defying fight scenes, he has packaged everything together in a complete, massive way,” RGV said.

Dhurandhar released in December 2025 and became the second-highest-grossing Hindi film ever, grossing ₹1300 crore worldwide and setting a new Bollywood box-office record domestically. The sequel has already amassed ₹850 crore in five days and looks set to surpass part 1.

Ram Gopal Varma addresses Dhurandhar's propaganda charges Elaborating on what sets Dhurandhar 2 apart, Ram Gopal Varma suggested that the film goes beyond conventional definitions of cinema. But the film has seen its fair share of criticism as well, with many calling it propaganda for the ruling party, and in particular, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But RGV defended the film against that line of critique. “As for propaganda, I don't really understand that term in this context. Everyone has their own viewpoint. If one person is accused, the defence will present their side too. People will share their perspectives. Aditya has shared his point of view through the film. If you don't agree with it, you may call it propaganda or false, but then you can make your own film in response,” Ram Gopal Varma said.