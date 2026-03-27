Priyadarshan says Aditya Dhar ‘did things better than me’, praises his conviction: ‘That’s how Dhurandhar happened'

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar is currently riding high on success with his recent release, Dhurandhar The Revenge, emerging as the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film in India. However, before this, the actor had worked with Priyadarshan as an assistant director. Talking about his role in shaping the filmmaker and praised him for doing things better than him. Priyadarshan heaps praise on Aditya Dhar.

Priyadarshan praises Aditya Dhar In a conversation with India Today, Priyadarshan pointed out how some filmmakers are willing to take risks and said, "Some people have guts. I’ve seen both kinds of people. One is Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made Animal, and another is Aditya Dhar. I asked them, ‘What gives you the confidence to work on a four-hour film?’ They said, ‘It will work, sir.’ It’s against all the theories of a hit film. No producer will ever allow you to make a four-hour film, but the conviction of the director is the ultimate thing."

Priyadarshan further praised Aditya Dhar, stating that he never taught him anything, but it was Aditya who learned himself. He said, "That is the only way we can make films. I never went to any school, I just watched films and learned from masters. In the same way, Aditya, I don’t know if I taught him anything, but by being with me, he learned by himself. He did things better than me, and that’s how Dhurandhar happened."

Aditya began his career as an assistant director. He joined Priyadarshan as an AD and assisted him on films like Aakrosh and Tezz. In both films, he also worked as a dialogue writer. When Dhurandhar made waves at the box office, Priyadarshan congratulated Aditya, calling him his disciple. He wrote, "There is no greater happiness than watching my disciple rise with such remarkable success. Congratulations, Aditya Dhar, on Dhurandhar and heartfelt wishes for Dhurandhar 2."

About Dhurandhar The Revenge's success After the success of Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar The Revenge was one of the most anticipated films this year. The film delivered on the expectations of the audience and has been breaking box office records since its release on March 19. The film has crossed the ₹650 crore mark at the domestic box office and ₹1050 crore worldwide within 8 days and continues to perform well at the box office. The film has emerged as the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film in India, and while the first part earned over ₹1300 crore, the sequel is on its way to outperform it.

The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and shows how his character turns a spy. The film also delves into how Hamza Ali Mazari climbs the ranks of the political structure and underworld in Pakistan while completing his undercover operation to dismantle the terror networks. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.