Akshay Kumar downplays romancing Wamiqa Gabbi, 32, in Bhooth Bangla, Priyadarshan says 'actor's screen age is different'

Age gaps between lead pairs in Hindi cinema have long been a subject of debate within the industry. Now, 58-year-old Akshay Kumar is set to romance 32-year-old Wamiqa Gabbi in Bhooth Bangla, and the actor questions why it should be considered an issue at all. In Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar will be seen romancing Wamiqa Gabbi.

Akshay on romancing Wamiqa In an interview with News18, Akshay shared his thoughts on age-gap love stories. Talking about the age-gap chatter, Akshay said, “Toh kya hai? Humne pehle dekha nahi hai kya kabhi? (So what? Haven’t we seen this before?) It happens in Hollywood as well. Sometimes, it’s the requirement of the script. (In real life, too), So many people get married to partners older or younger than them.”

During the conversation, director Priyadarshan also addressed the matter, emphasising that he sees no issue with it. He said, “There’s something that people like MGR and NTR used to say… that there’s a big difference between chronological age and screen age. An actor’s screen age may not be his real age. But people accept you for your screen age, too. I don’t see any issue there… When I shoot, I may look at a pair and feel like it isn’t the right pair (and that may have nothing to do with their age gap).”

Last year, Salman Khan also addressed the conversation around the age gap with co-star Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. He said, “Phir woh bolte hain 31 years ka difference hai heroine aur mujh mein, arrey jab heroine ko problem nahi hai, heroine ke papa ko dikkat nahi hai, tumko kyun dikkat hai bhai? Inki shaadi hogi, bachchi hongi, toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge. Mummy ki permission toh mil hi jayega (Then they say there's a 31-year age gap between the heroine and me. But if the heroine has no problem, and even her father has no issue, why do you have a problem, brother? When she gets married and has a daughter, I will work with her daughter, too. Her mother’s permission will be sorted)."

More about Bhoot Bangla The film marks Akshay and Priyadarshan's reunion after over a decade. Bhooth Bangla is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. The film stars Akshay along with Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa in prominent roles. It is slated to release on April 10.

After Bhoot Bangla, Priyadarshan will direct Haiwan. It stars Akshay alongside Saif Ali Khan, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Akshay also has Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.