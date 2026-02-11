Exclusive | Bhuvan Bam shoots for Bollywood debut film Kuku Ki Kundli in Lucknow; Wamiqa Gabbi to join the cast
Digital content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam is currently shooting for his debut film Kuku Ki Kundli in Lucknow. The romantic comedy film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Manoj Pahwa, and Geeta Agarwal Sharma.
Making his Bollywood debut, the Dhindora and Taaza Khabar actor landed in the state capital on February 8 and began shooting the following day. The film, from filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, is being helmed by Karan Sharma, who directed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)—a film which was also shot in Lucknow—and Mr and Mrs Mahi (2024).
“The film is being shot in Lucknow, and we have a small schedule in Kanpur as well. It’s a month-long schedule, and we started the shoot from the posh Ansal Golf City before moving to a city mall, as the city is being depicted as New Delhi. On Tuesday, the team shot at a dharamshala in Daliganj,” says a source involved with the film’s production.
Wamiqa is scheduled to join the shoot in Kanpur from Wednesday. Manoj and Geeta (recently seen in Saiyaara, 2025) were spotted filming with Bhuvan at a mall alongside Shaheed Path.
Bhuvan was last seen in the OTT series Taaza Khabar and will next be seen in the second season of the popular web series Dhindora. A trailer for the same was unveiled recently. Best known for his YouTube comedy channel, BB Ki Vines, he has so far featured in OTT shows and is now set to make his theatrical debut with this film. He has also wrapped up Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming series The Revolutionaries, based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s book.
Wamiqa was last seen in the feature film Bhool Chuk Maaf opposite actor Rajkummar Rao and has Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bhoot Bangla lined up next. She has earlier too shot for various project in Uttar Pradesh – Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Sitapur.
