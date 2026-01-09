Freedom at Midnight Season 2 review: Nikkhil Advani unravels the chaos of Partition in masterful, sensitive storytelling

Freedom at Midnight Season 2 review Cast: Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Luke McGibney, Cordelia Bugeja, Arif Zakaria, Pawan Chopra, Ira Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, KC Shankar, Anurag Thakur Creator: Nikkhil Advani Rating: ★★★★ Freedom at Midnight has often been compared to The Crown, Peter Morgan’s definitive series on the British royal family, which changed the way modern history is depicted in fiction. However, to be fair to Freedom at Midnight, it tackles a much more challenging task - showcasing the historical figures of the subcontinent who are revered as demigods and despised as villains almost simultaneously. Taking any one tone puts the whole enterprise at risk of being branded biased. Freedom at Midnight Season 2 review: The series stars Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, and Rajendra Chawla.

This is the line the second season of Nikkhil Advani’s show takes. It is detailed, audacious, meticulous, yet sensitive. It takes the viewer into rooms and conversations that we have only read about in history and figures we have only read of or seen in monochrome pictures. And it makes them come alive as human figures, with faults, just like hours. The series is far from perfect. It does betray some of the maker’s own biases and leanings, but it is still engaging. And it tackles an issue as sensitive as the Partition with the respect and tenderness it deserves.

The premise Season 2 of Freedom at Midnight begins in 1947 as the British are planning to leave India as hastily as they can. It traverses the formation of the boundary commission, sees Jinnah and Nehru’s ego clashes over the Partition, and also sees Sardar Patel and VP Menon deftly handling the 562 Princely States, including Junagadh and Kashmir. But it devotes its most significant portion to the widening divide between Nehru and Gandhi during the Partition, the ensuing riots, and the 1947 Kashmir War.