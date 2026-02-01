Exclusive| Bhuvan Bam gears up for a 50-day marathon shoot for his big screen debut film Kuku Ki Kundali

After his shift from content creation to acting in web shows, Bhuvan Bam is set to star in his feature film debut soon with the quirky romantic comedy Kuku Ki Kundali. The film backed by Karan Johar , stars him opposite actor Wamiqa Gabbi and is directed by Sharan Sharma. Now, we have learnt that the content creator-turned-actor is about to start shooting for the same with a marathon schedule.

A source close to the development tells us, “Bhuvan Bam is going all out currently to prepare for his big screen debut . He’ll leave for the schedule in the first week of February and he will be shooting for Kuku Ki Kundali for almost 50 days at a stretch. In total, he’ll clock close to 75 days for his big screen debut film. It’s a marathon schedule, but he’s committed to pushing himself because the scale of the project demands that kind of focus.”

Before the shoot commences, Bhuvan dedicated the first month of the year to his prep for the role. He has also been dividing his time between laying the groundwork for another project, and his intense prep sessions for Kuku Ki Kundali. The source adds, “He’s treating this like a full reset. It’s not the usual shoot-break-shoot routine. He’s planning to stay in character for weeks without stepping out of the zone.”