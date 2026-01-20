Karan Johar defends Dhurandhar amid propaganda debate: 'I wasn't offended by the politics of the film'

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has scripted history by emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, but its record-breaking run hasn’t been without controversy. The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller has sparked intense debate online, with some viewers branding it a “propaganda film.” Now, filmmaker Karan Johar has weighed in, making it clear that the film’s politics did not offend him; in fact, he thoroughly admired it. Karan Johar has defended Dhurandhar's politics, stating that disagreement is essential in cinema.

Karan Johar says he wasn't offended by the politics of the film Speaking during an interaction with IIMUN, Karan showered praise on Dhurandhar, calling his admiration for the film “unabashed and unapologetic.” He said, “I outstandingly loved Dhurandhar. I saw all of it with awe because I loved the craft of the filmmaker, the storytelling, the way it was divided into chapters. I loved that the gaze was more internal. It wasn’t against anything; it was for speaking about politics in its own way.”

Addressing the criticism surrounding the film’s ideological stance, Karan added that disagreement is an essential part of cinema. “I actually wasn’t offended by the politics of the film. I knew where it was heading. Some people could agree or disagree, and that should be cinema,” he said, adding that he watched the film purely from a cinematic lens. He also praised director Aditya Dhar, saying the filmmaker has emerged as a “strong and unique voice” in Indian cinema.

Earlier, actor Hrithik Roshan had also shared his thoughts on Dhurandhar via Instagram, applauding the film while noting that he “may disagree with the politics of it.” However, his remark triggered backlash on social media, with many criticising him for expressing a nuanced opinion.