Wamiqa Gabbi on facing rejections after her breakthrough in Jubilee: You then get introduced to other kind of politics

Wamiqa Gabbi is currently enjoying the success of her recent release Bhool Chuk Maaf, and the actor insists it has come to her after a long wait. Her breakthrough role came in the 2023 web series Jubilee, but she admits that things didn’t get as smooth for her post it as one would expect it to be. Wamiqa Gabbi(Photo: Instagram)

Wamiqa Gabbi asserts that the show’s success helped build her confidence, “but I did go through a lot of challenges even after that”. She shares, “I was getting a few offers, but then I was getting rejected too. It's not like things became easy for me after Jubilee, it was nothing like that. It took me a lot of time to do get out of all the rejections and understand why it was happening.”

The actor adds, “That’s when you get introduced to the other things happening in the industry, the other kind of politics. You understand that there are not one or two reasons [behind the rejections]. There are layers of things that are happening. You have to break all of them in order to make yourself visible to everybody. Then you're just waiting for a good opportunity to prove yourself again.”

Being an outsider also plays a part in how it affects an artiste mentally, as Wamiqa says, “As an outsider, my next film is so much dependent on what I did in my last one. You know that you might or might not get a second chance. So, your energy is put into just doing your best in whatever that you're doing right now. And you are just waiting for another chance to just prove it again. It's a tough journey.”

But Wamiqa chooses to focus on the positives: “It is about what you absorb from life, how do you take your challenges, and what is it that you are learning from your experiences. Are the negatives really bothering you or are you thankful about the positive impact that it's had. I kind of looked at both of it, and slowly I can feel that it has changed me for good. The whole point is to do what you're supposed to do and be nice,” she ends.