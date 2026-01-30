Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday says he and Aneet Padda didn't expect audience to flock in to watch 'two newcomers'
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film Saiyaara became a sensation, grossing ₹570.33 crore. However, Ahaan said he's still not processed the fame.
Actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda became overnight sensations with their film Saiyaara. Their chemistry struck a chord with viewers, and the film went on to emerge as a blockbuster. In a recent interview with Grazia magazine, Ahaan recalled how he and Aneet were aware that people would not flock to theatres to watch two newcomers.
Ahaan Panday on expectations from Saiyaara
Ahaan revealed that there was no pressure, only honesty, between him and his co-star Aneet during his debut film. He said, “Aneet and I even discussed this on set — that even if only two people walked out of the theatre feeling something, we’d done our job. We knew that we couldn’t expect audiences to flock in to watch two newcomers on screen.”
Even though Saiyaara became a phenomenon, Ahaan admitted that he hasn’t had the time to sit down and process all the love he has been receiving for his performance. Ahaan said, “I think it’s better to not know. I just want to move on to the next one.”
Saiyaara marked Ahaan’s Bollywood debut, while Aneet, who had earlier worked in Kajol’s Salaam Venky, made her first leading role appearance in films with this project. Ahaan and Aneet’s chemistry in the film impressed fans so much that their off-screen bond sparked dating rumours. However, both actors have maintained that they are best friends.
About Saiyaara
Helmed by Mohit Suri, the musical romantic drama is produced by Yash Raj Films. Saiyaara tells the story of a struggling musician, Krish, who finds love with a budding journalist and poet, Vaani Batra. Their relationship faces several challenges, and how they overcome them forms the crux of the story. The film received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Made on a reported budget of ₹50 crore, the film went on to collect ₹570.33 crore worldwide, emerging as a blockbuster and the highest-grossing romantic drama in Bollywood.
