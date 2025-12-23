New Delhi, Actor Aneet Padda on Tuesday penned a heartwarming note for her "Saiyaara" co-star Ahaan Panday on his 28th birthday, saying she will always be proud of the person he is. Aneet Padda wishes Ahaan Panday on his birthday: I will always be proud of the person you are

Sharing a series of pictures of the actor on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Padda added a lengthy caption and said Panday was a born a star.

"I’ve seen the future. I’ve seen passersby smile when you laugh out loud, they can’t help it. I’ve seen colours change in the world around, when your eyes are lost in thought admiring an old woman, watering her plants, unaware," she wrote.

"The scribbles in your notepad, holding the musings of an unusual mind, rare and magical. The change of your camera lens, stubborn in its search for beauty in the mundane. I’ve seen you be so selfless. I’ve seen my mom and dad trusting you deeply, beaming with love when they ask 'Ahaan kiven ae? theek hai na?' every video call. I’ve seen Deanne aunty cry every time she sees your face on that poster.

"Pride mixed with disbelief at her son’s kindness, his soul—at the man she raised. I’ve seen a stranger having a better day after talking to you. I’ve seen the security guard waiting for his daily chat with you at 2pm sharp," she added.

Padda and Panday worked together in Mohit Suri's directorial "Saiyaara", which released in July. The film went on to collect over ₹500 crore at the worldwide box office. It also marked Panday's acting debut.

"I’ve seen the world stop and stare at you before it knew why. Before it met its saiyaara on a movie screen. You were always a star, dadi was always proud. I saw the future then and I see it now. It’s all set to come true...Happy birthday Ahaana, I will always be proud of the person you are. Thank you for giving the world the gift of you," Padda concluded the post.

Panday responded to the post with a comment.

"No words do justice to what I felt after reading this," he said.

Padda will next feature in Maddock Films' "Shakti Shalini", which is a part of the banner's horror comedy universe. Panday will reportedly star alongside Sharvari in a romantic action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.