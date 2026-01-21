Ahan Shetty says 'social media has created a divide' between him, Ahaan Panday: 'We’re being put up against each other'

Actor Ahan Shetty is making a comeback to the big screen with the upcoming release Border 2. While promoting the film, the actor spoke about the changing landscape for actors in the Hindi film industry, adding that social media tries to pit actors against one another even though there is no rivalry or competition between them. Ahan Shetty spoke about how social media has created a divide between him and other actors of his generation like Ahaan Panday.

Ahan Shetty on social media's divide In an interview with Bombay Times, Ahan said that he was often compared with Ahaan Panday, another one-film-old young actor who has seen a successful start with Saiyaara. The actor said, “Today, people just react to what they see in a 2-3 second clip. That’s what’s happening in my generation. We’re being put up against each other. I know there are comparisons between Ahaan Panday and me. I know that guy. I know how hard he’s worked for his film and everything that he’s done to prepare for it. There’s no competition between us. We have our own careers. There is so much love and respect amongst each other, and that is what needs to come out. We’re all one industry. Social media has created a divide, and that’s why you don’t see so much support for one another.”

Ahan Shetty on nepotism Ahan debuted in Bollywood with Tadap, which also starred Tara Sutaria. The film earned only ₹35 crore on a ₹27 crore budget. Being the son of veteran star Suniel Shetty, Ahan also faced criticism over the nepotism debate in the industry. Reflecting on that, the actor added, “It’s been a long journey since Tadap came out in 2021. It’s definitely not been easy. I mean, the whole nepotism debate comes up a lot. I’ve always accepted it. My father is an actor, and I wanted to be an actor. I think it is important to stay focused on what you want to do and not let the noise around you affect you too much. I focus on giving my director and producer my 200 per cent.”

Ahan will soon be seen playing Lt Cdr M. S. Rawat in Border 2. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh. It will release in theatres on January 23.