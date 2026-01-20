Border 2 advance booking crosses ₹2.5 crore in 24 hours; beats Jaat lifetime, outpaces Gadar 2, Dhurandhar

Border 2 advance booking: Sunny Deol-starrer war drama Border 2 is on course for a bumper start at the box office this weekend. The advance booking for the film began on Monday, and within 24 hours, it has surpassed the total advance booking of Sunny’s previous big release - Jaat. It is also outpacing recent hit Dhurandhar and the pan-India actioner, War 2. Border 2 advance booking: Sunny Deol stars in the war drama.

Border 2 advance booking update The advance booking for Border 2 opened in India on Monday morning. By Tuesday, a little over 24 hours after it began, the gross for day 1 had crossed ₹2.5 crore, according to Sacnilk. The trade tracking website showed the film has already sold 73K tickets across the country, across 11000 shows. As more shows open for the film, the pace will only increase. As of Tuesday morning, the film is selling 2K tickets per hour on BookMyShow, with the pace increasing by the hour.

How Border 2 fares against other films With three days to go for release, Border 2’s day 1 advance booking gross has already crossed the mark of Sunny Deol’s Jaat, which had collected ₹2.4 crore in advance bookings, and opened at ₹9 crore net. At this point, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar had collected just ₹1 crore for its first day, while Gadar 2, Sunny’s last big blockbuster, was around ₹2.2 crore. This means Border 2 is outpacing both films. Dhurandhar opened at ₹28 crore, while Gadar 2 collected ₹40 crore on its opening day. With Border 2 outpacing them in advance bookings, it is a healthy sign for its opening-day collections.