Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 will be biggest multi-starrer ever in the history of cinema, predicts Ram Gopal Varma

On Saturday, RGV took to his X account and shared, “Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multi starrer ever, in the history of cinema , because each and every character in the 1st film has become enormously huge in the audiences mind , in terms of both their value and impact , which is what true stardom is really about.”

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues to rule the box office even after a month of release. The action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar hit theatres on December 5 and emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the second part of the film. Amid this, director Ram Gopal Varma has said that Dhurandhar 2 will definitely be the ‘biggest multi-starrer ever.’ (Also read: Ram Gopal Varma reviews Dhurandhar, calls it a warning for film industry: ‘Incredible that Ranveer Singh steps back…’ )

He added, “In the 1st part, the characters could have been small or big, but now all of them have become giant superstars and hence #Dhurandhar2 will be the BIGGEST MULTI STARRER ever.”

This is not the first time that the filmmaker has shared his praise for the Aditya Dhar film. Earlier, RGV had shared that Dhurandhar is not a film, but a quantum leap in Indian cinema. "Dhurandhar treats cinema as confrontation and not consumption because it doesn’t want to just entertain you for three and half hours, but it’s real intention is to stay with you long after the film is over and maybe forever,” he added.