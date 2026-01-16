Aditya Dhar quashes rumours of Dhurandhar 2 getting postponed, confirms Ranveer Singh film will stick to March release
Dhurandhar Part 2 will clash at the box office with Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Both films will release in theatres on March 19.
Dhurandhar has become the toast of the nation. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has emerged as a bona fide blockbuster at the box office. Fans are eagerly awaiting the second part of the film, which is set to release in theatres on March 19. It will clash at the box office with Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.
What Aditya Dhar said
Amid reports that Dhurandhar 2 is postponed to avoid a clash, director Aditya Dhar has assured fans that there is no delay. Many fans who saw Dhurandhar multiple times in theatres took to their Instagram Stories to tag the director and share how much they loved the first part.
A fan wrote, “I think it is more than a week since I went to watch Dhurandhar for a second time in the theatre and honestly, I am still obsessed with it, and I still feel like watching it again and again… You are truly a GOAT director, can't wait for Dhurandhar 2! India is blessed to have a director like you!” Aditya reposted it on his Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption, “So sweet! Thanks! See you in cinemas on 19th March!”
About Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller is inspired by real-life geopolitical events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The sequel will delve into Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza’s backstory, tracing his rise in Lyari and the completion of his covert anti-terror operation. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, among others.
Meanwhile, Toxic is a period gangster drama featuring an ensemble cast that includes Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair, alongside Yash. The film marks Yash’s return to the big screen after the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2. It is directed by Geetu Mohandas.
