Aditya Dhar quashes rumours of Dhurandhar 2 getting postponed, confirms Ranveer Singh film will stick to March release

Dhurandhar has become the toast of the nation. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has emerged as a bona fide blockbuster at the box office. Fans are eagerly awaiting the second part of the film, which is set to release in theatres on March 19. It will clash at the box office with Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Aditya Dhar promised fans that Dhurandhar 2 will release in March 2026.

What Aditya Dhar said Amid reports that Dhurandhar 2 is postponed to avoid a clash, director Aditya Dhar has assured fans that there is no delay. Many fans who saw Dhurandhar multiple times in theatres took to their Instagram Stories to tag the director and share how much they loved the first part.

A fan wrote, “I think it is more than a week since I went to watch Dhurandhar for a second time in the theatre and honestly, I am still obsessed with it, and I still feel like watching it again and again… You are truly a GOAT director, can't wait for Dhurandhar 2! India is blessed to have a director like you!” Aditya reposted it on his Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption, “So sweet! Thanks! See you in cinemas on 19th March!”