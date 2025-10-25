Thamma worldwide box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika film mints 93 crore; beats Bhool Chuk Maaf

Thamma worldwide box office collection day 4: Even as Thamma is facing some slowdown at the box office over the weekdays, the Maddock Films horror comedy continues to gallop towards the ₹100-crore mark worldwide. After an impressive start at the domestic box office, the film picked up pace overseas too on Thursday and Friday, solidifying its chances of a good lifetime haul. Thamma worldwide box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna star in this horror comedy.

Thamma worldwide box office update

Thamma, a vampire story, earned ₹65.15 crore net ( ₹78.20 crore gross) in India over the first four days of its release. This included a more-than-impressive ₹24 crore start on Diwali, followed by a continuous decline over the next three weekdays. To its credit, the film managed to avoid too large a drop in collections on any of those days, limiting the dips to 25% or under. But even then, its daily collection was down to ₹9.55 crore net by Friday.

However, overseas, the film reversed the trend. In the first two days of release, Thamma barely managed to scratch the surface of overseas collections as it did not get the benefit of a festive release outside India (Diwali is not a holiday in most major international markets). But as the weekend arrived, Thamma picked up pace. It has now earned almost $1.6 million in the overseas territories in four days, and is promising to go past the $3 million mark in the first week itself.

This takes Thamma’s worldwide collection after four days to an impressive ₹93 crore. On Friday, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Maddock’s recent romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf, which ended its run at ₹89 crore worldwide. The film is now set to cross the ₹100 crore mark on Saturday.

All about Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is the story of a journalist (Ayushmann Khurrana) who gets caught up in the power struggle of vampires (Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui). The film is part of the larger Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, and is hence connected to the Stree films, Bhediya, and Munjya. It has been praised for its humour, visual effects, and starry cameos.