Search
Fri, Oct 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Thamma box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna film maintains momentum, collects 59 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
Updated on: Oct 24, 2025 10:18 pm IST

Thamma box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film is part of Maddock Films' horror comedy universe.

Thamma box office collection day 4: Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films introduced a new chapter in the horror-comedy universe with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film. The movie struck a chord with the audience, receiving mostly positive reviews from critics as well. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film so far.

Thamma box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film is the fifth installment in Maddock horror comedy universe.
Thamma box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film is the fifth installment in Maddock horror comedy universe.

Thamma box office performance

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Thamma took a bumper opening at the box office, collecting 24 crore on day 1. This was followed by the film continuing its magic by collecting 18.6 crore on day 2 and 13 crore on day 3. The film managed to maintain its momentum on the first Friday as well, collecting 3.79 crore despite being a working day. With this, the film's total collection now stands at 59.39 crore.

Thamma is now eyeing to surpass the domestic collection of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari ( 60.35 crore). It is also eyeing to beat the lifetime haul of Varun's Maddock horror-comedy universe film Bhediya, which collected 68.99 crore. For the unversed, Varun also had a cameo in Thamma and stole the limelight with his performance.

Earlier today, Ayushmann also shared an emotional post expressing gratitude for Thamma's success. Sharing a series of pictures and videos with his family and being mobbed by fans in theatres, Ayushmann wrote, "This family has seen a lot in the last few years. The success of Thamma is like a beautiful divine light. It is a result of collective prayers of the young and old present here. आयुष्मान भव:… that’s what my father used to say whenever I touched his feet. When Paresh ji said आयुष्मान भव: in the film, it felt like my father, my guardian angel, had blessed me." He further thanked the audience for blessing Thamma with love and revealed that he is overwhelmed by its success.

About Thamma

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma revolves around a journalist who, after encountering a mysterious woman, turns into a vampiric creature called Betal and must save humanity from the bloodlust of an ancient evil. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Faisal Malik, Geeta Agrawal Sharma and Alexx O'Nell, among others, in key roles. Apart from this, the film also features cameos by stars such as Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Sathyaraj and Abhishek Banerjee.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Thamma box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna film maintains momentum, collects 59 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On