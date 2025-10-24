Thamma box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna film maintains momentum, collects 59 crore

Thamma box office collection day 4: Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films introduced a new chapter in the horror-comedy universe with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film. The movie struck a chord with the audience, receiving mostly positive reviews from critics as well. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film so far. Thamma box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film is the fifth installment in Maddock horror comedy universe.

Thamma box office performance

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Thamma took a bumper opening at the box office, collecting ₹24 crore on day 1. This was followed by the film continuing its magic by collecting ₹18.6 crore on day 2 and ₹13 crore on day 3. The film managed to maintain its momentum on the first Friday as well, collecting ₹3.79 crore despite being a working day. With this, the film's total collection now stands at ₹59.39 crore.

Thamma is now eyeing to surpass the domestic collection of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari ( ₹60.35 crore). It is also eyeing to beat the lifetime haul of Varun's Maddock horror-comedy universe film Bhediya, which collected ₹68.99 crore. For the unversed, Varun also had a cameo in Thamma and stole the limelight with his performance.

Earlier today, Ayushmann also shared an emotional post expressing gratitude for Thamma's success. Sharing a series of pictures and videos with his family and being mobbed by fans in theatres, Ayushmann wrote, "This family has seen a lot in the last few years. The success of Thamma is like a beautiful divine light. It is a result of collective prayers of the young and old present here. आयुष्मान भव:… that’s what my father used to say whenever I touched his feet. When Paresh ji said आयुष्मान भव: in the film, it felt like my father, my guardian angel, had blessed me." He further thanked the audience for blessing Thamma with love and revealed that he is overwhelmed by its success.

About Thamma

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma revolves around a journalist who, after encountering a mysterious woman, turns into a vampiric creature called Betal and must save humanity from the bloodlust of an ancient evil. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Faisal Malik, Geeta Agrawal Sharma and Alexx O'Nell, among others, in key roles. Apart from this, the film also features cameos by stars such as Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Sathyaraj and Abhishek Banerjee.