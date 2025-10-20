Breaking | Nawazuddin Siddiqui teams up with Mission Impossible actor Ilia Volok for a heist film Faraar

While actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for his grand Diwali release Thama, HTCity has exclusively learned that the actor is all set to step into a never-seen-before avatar in a heist film tentatively titled Faraar. The actor will be playing a Physics professor in the film. Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star alongside Ilia Volok in upcoming heist film.

Joining him is Hollywood actor IIia Volok, who is popularly known for his roles in Mission Impossible, G.I Joe, Indiana Jones etc, who will be seen as an antagonist in the film. Our sources also revealed that Nimisha Sajayan of Dabba Cartel fame will also be a part of the film. We have also learnt that Ivan Lacamara, the Spanish composer, who composed the music for Money Heist has come on board to produce background score for Faraar.

Director Kushagra Sharma wishes to redefine the arc of a villain on-screen that led him to cast actor IIia Volok in his film. On this, he shared, “Casting Ilia Volok opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui was a creative decision driven by the desire to reintroduce the essence of a powerful, layered villain while breaking away from conventional portrayals. As cinema becomes increasingly global, it is essential to bring together two performers who embody depth, intensity, and authenticity.”

“Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brilliance on screen demands an equally compelling counterpart, and Ilia Volok brings that rare combination of gravitas and unpredictability. Also, with the Money Heist composers crafting the background score, audiences can expect a sound that takes the thrill to the next level, turning the film into a true big-screen experience that’s meant to be felt as much as it’s watched,” he further added.

When contacted Nawaz, he remained unavailable for comment.

