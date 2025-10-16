Exclusive| Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Thamma is my first film my kids will be able to watch, else the kind of films that I do…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's body of work has been as varied as it gets- from the gritty Sacred Games, to the universally acclaimed Gangs of Wasseypur, to the dark Raman Raghav 2.0. And now, he's set for Thamma, a horror-comedy alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna .

In a chat with HT City, he tells us he is just glad that this will be the first film that his children- daughter Shora and son Yani, will be able to watch him in! “Mujhe Thamma ke liye excitement isiliye bhi hai kyunki voh world jahaan pe humne shoot kiya hai, voh sirf humne dant kathaaon mein pehle padha tha. And plus, the kind of films I do, kids can't watch them. Yeh pehli film hai jo mere bachche dekh paayenge!,” laughs the 51-year-old.

Thamma is another installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) created by Dinesh Vijan. Nawazuddin is all praises for the way the universe has shaped up so far, with Stree and Munjya. “If you look at this universe, from Stree till now, the set of talented actors you get to see in a horror film, didn't used to happen for horror films before. Aise actors ko ikathha karna kamaal hai,” he adds.