Rashmika Mandanna flaunts engagement ring from Vijay Deverakonda at airport amid Thamma promotions

The actor has been jetting to and fro in lieu of promoting her next, Thamma . For the same, Rashmika was photographed at the Mumbai airport, dressed in a simple light pink suit and a cream-coloured Lady Dior bag. But what absolutely stole all the thunder was of course the ring.

You have to be living under a rock to not know about the endless speculations surrounding Rashmika Mandanna and beau Vijay Deverakonda's engagement. Now while an official confirmation seems far off, seeing as how the duo has never even publicly acknowledged their alleged relationship — but looks like Rashmika isn't minding the questions and hullaballoo over the big, glittering rock on her left ring finger.

This happens to be the third time the actor has been seen flaunting her ring, which everyone is presuming to be from Vijay. The first was 3 days back, when she shared a video of her playing with her dog. While the post was about Thamma's song Rahein Na Rahein Hum , all eyes were of course drawn to the ring of the hour.

More recently, Rashmika and Malaika graced a Thamma song event. Rashmika looked ethereal in her all-black sultry lehenga — but the shine was of course no comparison to the rock on her finger. This makes the airport, the third public spotting where Rashmika is not making any qualms to hide the proof.

As far as reports go, Rashmika and Vijay reportedly got secretly engaged in a close ceremony at the Arjun Reddy actor's Hyderabad residence on October 3. A source close to him shared, "The families of Vijay and Rashmika had decided on the auspicious date. The event was an intimate affair with only family members in attendance. The couple plans to tie the knot next year."

On the work front, Rashmika is gearing up for her first release as part of the famous horror-comedy universe, Thamma. Also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, the film is slated for a release on October 21.