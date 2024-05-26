Bhuvan Bam gets Titu Mama trademarked: First step for BB Ki Vines Universe

Content creator turned actor Bhuvan Bam officially trademarked one of his most renowned characters from BB Ki Vines, Titu Mama, recently. Talking about the same, he shares, “We have been trying hard to get trademarks for all our characters because of the vision we have for our BB Ki Vines universe. This is the first step towards that, and this universe is like the Avengers for me.” Bhuvan Bam gets Titu Mama trademarked

The 30-year-old has not only portrayed the character of Titu Mama on BB Ki Vines, but also voiced the new Hindi adaptation of Takeshi’s Castle as the character. He also did a chat show Titu Talks. “Now, with this authority, we can also do live events as Titu Mama. There is a lot of chance for plagiarism with such characters, like I have received calls saying people loved Titu Mama’s performance in Bhopal whereas I have never performed in Bhopal. This trademark is to establish that this property belongs to me now,” he says, informing that he applied for the trademark in July 2023 and got the approval last month. He has also filed for trademarks for two more characters of his- Sameer and Bablu ji.

Emphasising on the need for trademarks in this age of social media, Bam says, “You never know where your content is being circulated and how people are using it. So, it’s important to get your Intellectual Property registered. Unless you have it, you don’t have any proof to show that it belongs to you. It makes sure that no one is misled.”

The content creator takes the recent example of actor Scarlett Johansson’s voice being used through Artificial Intelligence (AI) without her consent and says, “Now that I have this trademark, I will try my best to create AI around Titu Mama’s voice. It could have happened before too, but with the trademark it becomes exclusive, no one else can do that.” While he is looking forward to using the AI, isn’t he afraid of getting replaced by it? “AI can deliver to a certain extent, but it cannot replace artists. They will always be superior because artists have emotions. Hopefully, we are quite far from achieving that with AI,” he responds.