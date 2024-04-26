Bhuvan Bam on rumours of being the richest YouTuber: It attracts unwanted attention

For a while now, there has been a buzz that Bhuvan Bam is the richest YouTuber in India, and the content creator is perplexed about the same. Dismisses the same as a mere rumour, he says he doesn’t pay attention to such claims on social media. Bhuvan Bam is busy working on his next project

Reports suggested that Bam's channel, BB Ki Vines, having over 26.4 million subscribers, and has over 19 million subscribers on his Instagram. It also stated that his assets were worth ₹122 crore, which include an expensive fleet of cars.

Reacting to the same, Bam tells us, “I’d really like to meet the person who started this rumour”.

“Because it attracts unwanted attention and while I’m humbled to read such articles, but it doesn’t distract me from putting my efforts everyday to tell the kind of stories that I wish to tell,” he adds.

That’s what he is doing at the moment. “At the moment, I’m filming for Taaza Khabar and I am excited to see how it comes together. I will soon commence the Dhindora journey again with my characters. But I’m really looking forward to getting an opportunity to bag my debut hindi film with a dream team,” says Bam, who made his acting debut with Dhindora.

Talking about it further, he adds, “ I didn’t expect this Taaza Khabar of mine to become such a big Dhindora. I don’t look at it as a materialistic win but a result & reward of patience & whatever little efforts i have put in the last 10 years of my professional journey”.

Here, he gives a special mention to Delhi and how it continues to inspire him.

“Delhi is home. I have spent all my life… Studied in the city, dreaming big in the city while Mumbai is my work place. Delhi is like a retreat where I can gather my thoughts and be with my own people. Delhi plays a significant role in my life as my initial content journey was hugely inspired by the city, the people and their nuances. I have learnt people skills by performing for the beautiful people of Delhi at various stages. The minute I land at the airport it feels like home and will always be. Delhi doesn’t let the child inside me die. I carry Maharashtrian values and the Delhi culture with me wherever I go,” he ends.