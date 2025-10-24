Shashwat Sachdev opens up on teaming up with Hans Zimmer for British TV series: ‘You don’t chase moments like these'

Music composer Shashwat Sachdev is reflecting on his collaboration with Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer. Shashwat Sachdev has teamed up with Hans Zimmer

“Some collaborations feel like destiny finding its sound. When the intention is pure, the right people just appear. For me, this one has been about honesty, curiosity, and deep respect for Hans and James," he told us.

Best known for his tracks in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, as well as the recently released web series The Ba***s of Bollywood, Shashwat is now composing the title theme for the British television series Virdee alongside Hans and James Newton Howard.

"My sound will always carry a bit of Rajasthan dust, a bit of Bombay rain, and a lot of heart and when that spirit meets the cinematic world, something real happens. You don’t chase moments like these; they find you when you’re ready. Music, I’ve learned, lives somewhere between ego and silence—that’s where the real magic sits,” he added.

Earlier, Shashwat had reflected on the international scope of the collaboration. “From Mumbai to Los Angeles, it's still the same heartbeat. This collaboration carried humility, pride, and soulfulness all in one breath—a reminder that music isn't made, it's remembered,” he said in a press note.

“Sometimes I feel like a nomad, a gypsy soul travelling through cultures and countries, exploring new musical worlds as I move along this journey—and working with Hans and James was one exceptionally beautiful world that I ever stepped into,” he added.

Virdee is a six-part British crime thriller starring Staz Nair as a detective hunting a killer targeting the Asian community in Bradford. The series features a large cast of British-Asian actors and is adapted by A A Dhand from his own Bradford-set crime novel series.

This project marks a significant crossover for Shashwat Sachdev, bringing his Indian musical sensibilities to a global platform. Hans Zimmer has previously collaborated with Indian artists and is set to make his Bollywood debut with AR Rahman for Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part Ramayana.