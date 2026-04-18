Aditya Dhar was unsure about keeping Shararat in Dhurandhar; here's how choreographer Vijay Ganguly convinced him

On Saturday, Aditya took to Instagram and shared pictures with Vijay from the sets of Dhurandhar. Praising him as a “choreographer par excellence”, he wrote, “With Vijay, it always begins with instinct. He doesn’t just hear music, he feels it, and then translates that feeling into something you can see. What surprised me most about Dhurandhar was how much he thinks like a director. It made my job easier in ways I didn’t expect. Maybe it’s years of experience or maybe it’s in his DNA, being the great Anil Ganguly’s son, but there’s a storyteller in him that goes beyond choreography.”

While Dhurandhar received widespread praise for its direction, storyline, action and performances, its soundtrack also struck a chord with audiences. One of the film’s biggest chartbusters, Shararat , nearly did not make it into the final cut. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar recently revealed that he was initially unsure about including the track, until choreographer Vijay Ganguly convinced him otherwise.

Recalling how the song Shararat came to life, Aditya added, “I still remember our conversations around ‘Shararat’. I wasn’t fully convinced about doing a lip-sync dance track in the film. But Vijay just smiled and said, ‘Let’s go for it, sir. It’ll be fun.’ That one push gave Shashwat and me the confidence we needed. What came out of it is honestly one of my favourite parts of the film.”

He further highlighted Vijay’s passion and commitment, saying that even on the toughest days, his “infectious smile and childlike excitement” made the atmosphere lighter. “From ‘Didi’ to the madness of ‘Fa9la (Flipperachi)’ with Akshaye Khanna, he brought heart, detail and total commitment. He’s not just a brilliant choreographer, he’s a true team player. Grateful for you, Vijay,” he concluded.

About Shararat Shararat, composed by Shashwat Sachdev and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas, has since gone on to become one of the most popular tracks from the film, with its hookstep widely going viral on social media. The song features Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza dancing at Ranveer Sing's character Hamza and Sara Ali Khan's character Yalina's wedding.