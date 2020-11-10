e-paper
Home / Bollywood / When Keanu Reeves attended Bollywood awards show in a kurta-pyjama, gave best debut award to Preity Zinta. Watch

When Keanu Reeves attended Bollywood awards show in a kurta-pyjama, gave best debut award to Preity Zinta. Watch

Keanu Reeves performed at the Zee Cine Awards 1999 with his band Dogstar and even presented an award to Preity Zinta. She won the best debut for her film, Soldier.

bollywood Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 15:02 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Keanu Reeves once presented an award to Preity Zinta at the Zee Cine Awards 1999.
Keanu Reeves once presented an award to Preity Zinta at the Zee Cine Awards 1999.
         

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, best known for films such as The Matrix franchise, John Wick and Speed, once presented a best debut award to Preity Zinta for the film Soldier. In a video from the Zee Cine Awards 1999, he is seen on stage in a kurta-pyjama, handing the trophy to her.

Keanu, who played bass guitar for the now-defunct band Dogstar, performed with them at the awards show. He and his band mates - Bret Domrose and Robert Mailhouse - were then called on stage to present the award to Preity. Watch the video here:

 

Dogstar was formed after a chance meeting between Robert and Keanu in a supermarket. The band released its debut album, Our Little Visionary, in 1996 and followed it up with a second album, Happy Ending, in 2000. The band broke up in 2002, when Keanu’s acting schedule became too hectic for him to keep playing.

Talking about Dogstar, Keanu had once told Jimmy Fallon, “You know, we started in a garage, and then you end up starting to write songs, and then you’re like ‘Let’s go out and play them!’, and then you’re like ‘Let’s go on tour!’, and then…you’re playing.”

Earlier this year, Preity shared a glimpse of herself practising shooting under the guidance of tactical trainer Aaron Cohen, who trained Keanu for John Wick: Chapter 2. Sharing a video of the intense training session on Instagram, she wrote, “A dream does not become reality through magic. It takes sweat, determination, and hard work. So here I am trying to make my Action dream come true. Training hard with the super tough @acohofficial. So no one can say that Women cannot do Action in Hindi movies. Hope all the directors are watching. #Reinvention #Day3 #tactical #3gun #tacticalshooting #glock19 #actionmovies #gunjitsu #gunfu #ting @cherriescounterterror.”

