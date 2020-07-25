Preity Zinta shares video as she gets back to work: ‘So excited for you guys to see it when it all comes together ‘

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 12:11 IST

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has resumed work, months after all shoots were stalled mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. She used the hashtag ‘project sanity’, perhaps the name of her next project as she shared a behind the scene video from sets.

Preity shared a boomerang video in which she can be seen getting her hair done. “Shooting during Covid times . Am so excited for you guys to see it when it all comes together #ProjectSanity #Shoot @vladimirsimic1 @838mg @christinetirado_mua @styledbyambika #ting.” she wrote.

Preity has some popular films to her credit, including Salaam Namaste (with Saif Ali Khan, 2005), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerhjee 2006), Veer-Zaara (Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, 2004) among many others. She was last seen in 2018 film Bhaiyyaji Superhit alongwith Sunny Deol. There has been no announcement for a film since Bhaiyyaji Superhit.

Shootings resumed late June after producers’ and artists’ associations reached a common ground for all safety measures and precautions to be kept in mind, given the pandemic. Filming began cautiously, starting with dubbing and post production work to avoid too many people gathering at once. However, as TV shows resumed shoot, quite a few artists and technicians also tested positive for Covid-19, stalling some of these work on shows for a few days.

Quite active on Instagram, Preity also watched Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara as it premiered online Friday evening. She shared a post and wrote, “All the best @castingchhabra @sanjanasanghi96 @disneyplushotstarvip and the entire team for Dil Bechara. Will miss you Sushant. Cannot wait to see it. #DilBechara #SushantSinghRajput #bittersweet.”

