e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Preity Zinta shares video as she gets back to work: ‘So excited for you guys to see it when it all comes together ‘

Preity Zinta shares video as she gets back to work: ‘So excited for you guys to see it when it all comes together ‘

Preity Zinta seems to be working on a new project ‘Project Sanity’ and has shared a behind the scene video as she got back to work.

bollywood Updated: Jul 25, 2020 12:11 IST
HT Entertainment
HT Entertainment
Preity Zinta is excited to share her new project with fans.
Preity Zinta is excited to share her new project with fans.
         

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has resumed work, months after all shoots were stalled mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. She used the hashtag ‘project sanity’, perhaps the name of her next project as she shared a behind the scene video from sets.

Preity shared a boomerang video in which she can be seen getting her hair done. “Shooting during Covid times . Am so excited for you guys to see it when it all comes together #ProjectSanity #Shoot @vladimirsimic1 @838mg @christinetirado_mua @styledbyambika #ting.” she wrote.

 

Preity has some popular films to her credit, including Salaam Namaste (with Saif Ali Khan, 2005), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerhjee 2006), Veer-Zaara (Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, 2004) among many others. She was last seen in 2018 film Bhaiyyaji Superhit alongwith Sunny Deol. There has been no announcement for a film since Bhaiyyaji Superhit.

Also read: Dil Bechara movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput, one last time

Shootings resumed late June after producers’ and artists’ associations reached a common ground for all safety measures and precautions to be kept in mind, given the pandemic. Filming began cautiously, starting with dubbing and post production work to avoid too many people gathering at once. However, as TV shows resumed shoot, quite a few artists and technicians also tested positive for Covid-19, stalling some of these work on shows for a few days.

 

Quite active on Instagram, Preity also watched Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara as it premiered online Friday evening. She shared a post and wrote, “All the best @castingchhabra @sanjanasanghi96 @disneyplushotstarvip and the entire team for Dil Bechara. Will miss you Sushant. Cannot wait to see it. #DilBechara #SushantSinghRajput #bittersweet.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus
Gehlot calls another cabinet meet to discuss governor’s reservations over assembly session
Gehlot calls another cabinet meet to discuss governor’s reservations over assembly session
Benefitting during a disaster: Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack on govt
Benefitting during a disaster: Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack on govt
Dharavi takes battle against Covid-19 ahead, comes forward to donate plasma
Dharavi takes battle against Covid-19 ahead, comes forward to donate plasma
Nearly 49,000 fresh Covid-19 take India’s tally to over 13.36 lakh
Nearly 49,000 fresh Covid-19 take India’s tally to over 13.36 lakh
LIVE | Not in favour of complete lifting of Covid-19 lockdown: Uddhav Thackeray
LIVE | Not in favour of complete lifting of Covid-19 lockdown: Uddhav Thackeray
Vidya Balan on what it took to become Shakuntala Devi on screen | Aur Batao
Vidya Balan on what it took to become Shakuntala Devi on screen | Aur Batao
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In