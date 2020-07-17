e-paper
Preity Zinta shares a vintage throwback photo, Dino Morea says 'this is how you looked when we first met'

Preity Zinta shares a vintage throwback photo, Dino Morea says ‘this is how you looked when we first met’

Preity Zinta posted a picture of hers as a throwback which was abig hit with her fans. See it here.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 16:14 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Preity Zinta has shared a throwback pic.
Preity Zinta has shared a throwback pic.
         

Actor Preity Zinta on Friday shared a really old picture of hers as a Thursday throwback. The picture was from her Delhi days.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Now this is what you call a throwback photo #Delhi #Memories #throwbackthursday #ting” Preity looks perplexed in it and is in the company two other women, one of whom has a baby in her arms. The other elderly lady stands in the background. It looks to be from some celebration as there is a bunch of the white balloons floating in the background. The picture is perhaps from her teenage years.

 

The picture was a hit with the actor’s fans. Some of her industry colleagues also commented on it. Singer Guru Randhawa wrote “So cute” while actr Dino Morea said: “Wowwww PZ, lovely pic. This is how you looked when we first met, well kinda.”

A user wrote: “I miss you on screen. Just rewatched Koi mil gaya today so i was thinking about you. Please come back and do some great work!!!” Another one said: “You are so beautifull.” A third person said: “You such a sweetheart.”

Preity is quite a regular on Instagram, posting about her life with husband Gene Goodenough. On fourth of July, American Independence Day, she posted a picture with Gene and her mother and wrote: “Fireworks are on #Stayhome #Staysafe #patiparmeshwar #Ma #Bruno #happy4thofjuly #Ting.”

Also read: Shilpa Shetty says she ‘flew private’ to bring daughter Samisha home: ‘At 45, to have a newborn, takes guts’

On National Doctors Day, she had written: “Actions always speak louder than words. The best way to THANK and appreciate all the doctors and healthcare workers out there is by wearing Masks and keeping yourself and everyone around you safe. Spread love and not the virus.”

Preity is quite a pro at throwbacks too. Some time back, she had posted a picture with Akshay Kumar and Celina Jaitly and had written: “This was taken during the “Heat - World Tour” A much simpler time when none of us had heard the word Pandemic leave alone how devastating it would be for our world and how it would Impact our lives. Today when I look back I hope that we can learn to live in the moment and cherish the present and all that comes with it #flashbackfriday #memories #worldtour #ting.”

