Preity Zinta’s husband Gene Goodenough makes sure she finishes her push-ups as dog Bruno plays the disruptor

bollywood

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 13:39 IST

Preity Zinta and her dog Bruno seem to be inseparable as they keep indoors during coronavirus pandemic. She has now shared a video showing how he doesn’t let her even workout in peace and husband Gene Goodenough has to hold him back lest he disrupts her workout.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Preity wrote, “Where there is a will there is a way ... Bruno is trying everything to sabotage my workout but my #Patiparmeshwar is making sure that I finish my push ups. Hope this inspires all of you to take life in your stride and not give up... gym ya no gym lage raho #pushup #pzfit #lageraho #Ting.” The video shows her doing push-ups in her garden while Bruno makes repeated attempts at disrupting her workout. Husband Gene Goodenough is seen running around to stop the dog. As Preity tries to catch a breath, Bruno eventually manages to break free of Gene and jumps on Preity with a ball in his mouth, as if urging her to play with him. She finally gives the dog a hug and takes the ball.

Preity’s fans and friends had interesting reactions to the video. Dino Morea praised the actor for her dedication towards fitness and wrote, “Not bad at all Pzzz” with clap emojis.” Preity replied to him candidly, “Am trying and getting inspired by you.”

A fan advised her, “Mam just teach Bruno push ups I want to see him doing push ups”, to which she replied, “chalo yeh bhi try karoongi” with laughing emojis.

Also read: When Aishwarya Rai flew to New Zealand for Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday, danced together on streets of Wellington

Preity recently visited the beach after keeping indoors for a long time due to coronavirus pandemic. Sharing some fresh pictures from the outing, she wrote, “Our first trip - Finally after 104 days was the BEACH and WE LOVED it as we had the beach to ourselves. Both of us were in heaven #Day104 #Sun #Sand #Water #Dutchie #Bruno #dogsofinsta #ting.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more