Dabangg 3: Preity Zinta gives Salman Khan’s Say It Like Chulbul challenge a twist, Sonakshi Sinha showers love

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 13:06 IST

Entries from all around the world are pouring in for Salman Khan’s #SayItLikeChulbul challenge, where fans have to recreate one of his lines from Dabangg 3 to win a contest. Preity Zinta also gave it a try with a unique twist.

The actor recreated Salman’s line, “Maarenge bhi hum, bachayenge bhi hum,” but with her own touch. “Picture dekhoge tum, aur celebrate karenge hum,” she added.

“Who cares if it is raining? Here is my part of the #SayItLikeChulbul contest with a little bit of improvisation ... @beingsalmankhan hope I win that bike kyunki badi mehnat ki hai maine. All to best to you and the entire team of #dabangg3. Cannot wait you see you & my fav Rajjo back on screen,” she wrote.

Sonakshi Sinha, who plays Rajjo in Dabangg 3, showered Preity with love after the video. “Love u Zinta,” she commented, along with a kiss emoji.

Dabangg 3 has Salman returning as Inspector Chulbul Pandey, the trigger-happy cop with a heart of gold. The film also features debutante Saiee Majrekar, Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan, Pramod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.

Recently, Dabangg 3 was in the centre of a controversy after a religious group named Hindu Janjagruti Samiti claimed that the video of the title track Hud Hud Dabangg was guilty of “extremely shocking depiction of Hindu deities and saadhus” as well as insulting the “basic foundations of Sanatana Dharma”.

However, on Wednesday night, Salman Khan Films announced in a statement shared on their Twitter account that they did not wish to hurt any religious sentiments and have chopped off the contentious scenes voluntarily. “Keeping everyone’s sentiments in mind we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song Hud Hud Dabangg,” it read.

Produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Dabangg 3 will release on December 20.

