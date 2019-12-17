Sonakshi Sinha on pay parity: ‘Even for movies helmed by women, pay structure is nowhere close to what a man would get’

bollywood

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who returns as Rajjo -- Salman Khan’s onscreen wife in Dabangg 3 -- has stressed that more takers for female-led films will ensure better pay package for female stars in Bollywood.

Speaking with Pinkvilla in an interview, Sonakshi said, “We have a long way to go. Even for the movies helmed by women, I have been a part of a few, nowhere is the pay structure as close to what a male superstar would get. Honestly, that has a lot to do with the audience too. I think Taapsee said that if the audiences come and watch our solo movies as much as they go and watch the male superstars, we can also charge that much because our returns will be that much. But the fact is that we don’t have that kind of audience as of now. As much as we talk and would love to have equality, the fact is there is a long way to go.”

Sharing her views on controversies surrounding films, Sonakshi added, “It is not about being sensitive. No one approaches us. If you have a problem with someone, you would approach them, not go somewhere else. Why would you go to the media? The intentions are very clear. Never is it on our agenda to hurt anybody’s sentiments.”

She also talked about the special song from Dabanggg 3: “I loved it. Who would have thought of making Munni Badnaam into Munna Badnaam? It is such a unique idea. Also, Prabhu sir and Salman sir have done this jugalbandi in the song, which we get to see after such a long time.”

She also opened up on featuring in the third film of the hit cop franchise that also marked her debut in Bollywood - Dabangg. “It has been an amazing journey, I can’t believe it has been nine years. It has been surreal, honestly it is like going back to home for me. I like being that heroine who can fit into any role. Whether it is Dabangg or Rowdy Rathore or Lootera or Akira.” While she was seen in a usual heroine’s role in entertainers Dabangg and Rowdy Rathore, Lootera was a romantic story and Akira an action thriller.

