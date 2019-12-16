e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Sonakshi Sinha on making her debut with Dabangg: ‘Nobody asked me, I literally had no choice’

Sonakshi Sinha on making her debut with Dabangg: ‘Nobody asked me, I literally had no choice’

Sonakshi Sinha, who made her big screen debut with Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg in 2010, said that she was just told to do the film and not given a choice.

bollywood Updated: Dec 16, 2019 11:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sonakshi Sinha will return as Rajjo in Dabangg 3.
Sonakshi Sinha will return as Rajjo in Dabangg 3.
         

Nine years ago, Sonakshi Sinha burst on the Bollywood scene with Dabangg. While it is widely known that her co-star and family friend Salman Khan gave her the first big break, she revealed in a recent interview that she had “no choice” but to do the film.

Sonakshi, the daughter of actors Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, began her career as a costume designer. “Acting was never on the cards. One day, I was just told there was this film I was suited for and I was doing it. Nobody asked me, I literally had no choice,” she told Mumbai Mirror in an interview.

After the success of her debut film, Sonakshi was loved by the masses, particularly the family audience for her onscreen image. She revealed that several people came up to her and told her that they want a daughter-in-law just like her. “I couldn’t be luckier, my debut film made me a hit with the family audience. Many tell me they want a bahu like me. It’s embarrassing but sweet too,” she said.

Not just the audience, Sonakshi’s friends’ parents also bought into her reel-life persona. “They (her friends) crib that parents hold me up as a role model without knowing how I really am,” she laughed.

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha loves Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s social media PDA, calls it ‘very cute’

Currently, Sonakshi is gearing up for the release of the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise, which is directed by Prabhudeva. While Salman is returning as the much-loved Chulbul Pandey, she will reprise her role as Rajjo.

Veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar will make her foray into Bollywood with Dabangg 3, which is a prequel to the earlier Dabangg films. Sonakshi said that the two ladies will share screen space in the film. “The franchise is 10 years older, but we are all a little younger because it’s a prequel. It took us seven years to come up with something new and interesting,” she said.

Dabangg 3, which also stars Kannada star Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan, Pramod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, will release on December 20.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
After Jamia, Nadwa in Lucknow erupts in protest over citizenship law
After Jamia, Nadwa in Lucknow erupts in protest over citizenship law
Let rioting stop, says Chief Justice on crackdown on Jamia, AMU protesters
Let rioting stop, says Chief Justice on crackdown on Jamia, AMU protesters
Mamata to hold rally against citizenship law amid protests across the state
Mamata to hold rally against citizenship law amid protests across the state
Scared, angry, confused: Assam struggling to find a fine balance
Scared, angry, confused: Assam struggling to find a fine balance
Selection mistake? 3 reasons why India lost 1st ODI in Chennai
Selection mistake? 3 reasons why India lost 1st ODI in Chennai
Sedan over SUVs: Why Tesla’s Model 3 is trouncing big E-boys from Jaguar, Audi
Sedan over SUVs: Why Tesla’s Model 3 is trouncing big E-boys from Jaguar, Audi
People watching on TV can’t dictate on-field game: Kohli on Jadeja run out
People watching on TV can’t dictate on-field game: Kohli on Jadeja run out
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mamata BanerjeeJamia Milia Islamia UniversityAishwarya Raicitizenship lawRishabh PantAmitabh BachchanICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news