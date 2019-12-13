Sonakshi Sinha loves Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s social media PDA, calls it ‘very cute’

bollywood

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s public displays of affection on social media have been the talk of the town for a while now. Just like the rest of us, Sonakshi Sinha loves them.

In an interview with Times Now, Sonakshi said that she finds celebrities getting mushy on social media “cute”. When asked which celebrity couple was her favourite, she said, “I think Ranveer and Deepika are very cute on (social media).”

Ranveer and Deepika often melt hearts with their romantic exchanges on Instagram. Just a few days ago, when she shared a picture of her new hairstyle on Instagram, he commented, “Maar doh mujhe. (Kill me now.)”

Last month, Deepika shared a picture of Ranveer wearing a T-shirt that read, “Love is a super power.” She captioned it, “& you...my super drug!” followed by a heart emoji.

It was while shooting for their first film together, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, that Ranveer and Deepika fell in love. After being in a relationship for six years, the couple chose to get married last year in Italy, away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. Their wedding was an intimate affair, attended only by close friends and family members.

Ranveer and Deepika, who have worked together in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, will reunite in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film revolves around the Indian cricket team’s first-ever World Cup win in 1983.

While Ranveer will be seen as then-captain Kapil Dev, Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi is busy with the promotions of Dabangg 3. She returns as Rajjo in the cop drama, which is headlined by Salman Khan, who plays Inspector Chulbul Pandey.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Kannada actor Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan and Pramod Khanna. It is slated to release next Friday (December 20).

