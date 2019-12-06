e-paper
Dabangg 3 song Naina Lade: Salman Khan woos 21-year-old Saiee Manjrekar, watch

Dabangg 3 song Naina Lade: Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar go about cute romance in the new song video. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Dec 06, 2019 20:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dabangg 3: Salman Khan in his form as younger Chulbul Pandey.
Actor Salman Khan is back with a fresh song titled Naina Lade from his upcoming film, Dabangg 3 and has shared the video featuring Saiee Manjrekar. Saiee makes her Bollywood debut opposite Salman with the film, directed by Prabhu Dheva.

Sharing the video, Salman tweeted, “Dekhiye maasoom si Khushi ka beautiful sa gaana, #NainaLade.” The video opens with Salman beginning to light a cigarette but Saiee stares at him angrily following which he breaks it into two. Salman then goes on to woo her in a marketplace.  

Composed by musician duo Sajid- Wajid, the song is penned by Danish Sabri and sung by Javed Ali.

Salman returns as a cop, inspector Chulbul Pandey, while Sonakshi Sinha reprises her role of his onscreen wife Rajjo for the third film in the cop franchise. Kannada star Sudeep will essay the role of the main antagonist while Pramod Khanna will replace late brother Vinod Khanna, who essayed the role of Salman’s onscreen father in the two previous installments.

Salman recently said that his father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who is usually critical of his work, has advised him not to worry about the outcome of his upcoming cop-action film, Dabangg 3. “My father is very critical about our movies. Most of the times, he straight away tells us, ‘This film has gone. Beta, forget about it.’ He used the same words for this film (Dabangg 3) but in a positive manner, saying, ‘forget about it, don’t take stress over this film, don’t let the success of this film get to your head, and work hard for the next film’,” he said.

Dabangg 3 is produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is set to hit theatres on December 20.

