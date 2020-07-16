Shilpa Shetty says she ‘flew private’ to bring daughter Samisha home: ‘At 45, to have a newborn, takes guts’

bollywood

Actor Shilpa Shetty in a new interview has said that it took guts to have a child at the age of 45. Shilpa and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, welcomed a baby girl earlier this year, via surrogacy.

“I flew private to bring Samisha home because there was no way in hell that I’d bring a baby born three weeks prematurely, with masks and all,” she told Mumbai Mirror. “A few days later, the nationwide lockdown was announced and I’m grateful for this time with my baby, which, as an actress, I wouldn’t have got otherwise.”

The couple had announced the birth of their daughter, Samisha, on February 21, just a few weeks before the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was imposed. “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra, Born: February 15, 2020,” Shilpa had written in a social media post.

She added in the interview, “It feels surreal when people ask me how my ‘children’ are doing. At 45, to have a newborn, takes guts. The first time around, you are breastfeeding and tired all the time. You feel like a cow. I also went through postpartum depression, though I bounced out of it in about two weeks.”

In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, Shilpa had spoken about the process, and how Samisha was born after three attempts. “We had been trying for second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month,” she had said.

